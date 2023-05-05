To celebrate Star Wars Day, Jon Kasdan shared the final page from the script of Solo: A Star Wars Story, where Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) have one final conversation before heading out to hyperspace and onto their next adventure. While the movie never got a sequel due to its increased budget combined with the results it saw at the box office, the script points a second story possibly dealing with everyone's favorite smuggler crossing paths with Jabba the Hutt. During the original trilogy, the crime lord is constantly chasing Solo due to an unpaid debt.

In the spin-off movie, Han is a young man with big dreams and nothing to lose. He spends his days helping the people around him, stealing equipment to afford his own survival and falling in love with Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke). When his friend is taken away by the Empire, Han is determined to be reunited with her, prompting him to join the Imperial Academy. Since his intelligence and attitude wouldn't allow Han to stay for long, he ends up being hired for a major heist by Beckett (Woody Harrelson), who took advantage of Han's lack of experience and gullible heart. Surprisingly, the heist would lead the young hero exactly to where he wanted to be.

It turns out that the person who had hired Beckett was Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), a criminal who counted with Qi'ra as his right-hand officer. Han was surprised to see Qi'ra years after they had been separated, and it was clear that the young girl from Corellia had turned into a very complicated woman who couldn't be together with the still optimistic Han Solo. She would end up betraying Han, leaving him alone with Chewbacca and heading off to meet her new boss, Darth Maul (Ray Park). The stage was set for a thrilling continuation that would never be produced.

Image via Lucasfilm

The Legacy of Solo: A Star Wars Story

Due to creative differences, Lucasfilm fired Phil Lord and Chris Miller from the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story about three weeks before the filming of the movie was completed. After hiring Ron Howard as a replacement, very expensive re-shoots had to take place in order to have the project ready for its big screen debut. The process ended up inflating the budget considerably and, adding a mild performance at the box office, it was clear that Solo wasn't a success for Lucasfilm. This context could be the reason why a sequel was never announced but, fortunately, Suotamo will play a different wookie in The Acolyte, while Donald Glover is still attached to his Lando limited series on Disney+.

You can check out the final page from the script of Solo: A Star Wars Story below: