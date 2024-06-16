The Big Picture Alden Ehrenreich shines as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, balancing homage to Ford with his own charisma flawlessly.

However, Solo unnecessarily delves into lore and origins too much, diminishing iconic quotes such as the Kessel Run.

Solo's portrayal of Han's personality conflicts with the narrative and timeline, making his character development inconsistent.

They are incredibly divisive now, but when first announced, the Star Wars films produced since the Walt Disney Company acquired the franchise were hotly anticipated by fans, with the arguable exception of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Many were immediately wary of the idea of a prequel focusing on a younger, recast version of Han Solo, given how iconic Harrison Ford’s performances in the role in previous films are, with some also pointing to the decision to elaborate on the character’s mysterious backstory as an example of an unnecessary franchise expansion, which critics feel are becoming more and more common in Hollywood cinema.

The film’s troubled production history, which included a change in directors after the beginning of filming, increased doubts over its quality, which made it surprising when, upon release, it actually received generally favorable reviews. But while critics were kinder to the film than many expected, it received an unenthusiastic response from general moviegoing audiences and became the first Star Wars film to bomb at the box office. Ironically, one of the aspects of the film that has received nearly unanimous praise is Alden Ehrenreich’s performance as Han, and rightfully so. The younger actor does an excellent job of respecting the core aspects of the character established by Ford and earlier filmmakers while still imbuing the role with his own distinctive personality, and his work holds the enjoyable but uneven film together, even though the writing for the character sometimes clashes with canon in noticeable ways.

Alden Ehrenreich Makes for an Excellent Han Solo

Solo begins with Han and his girlfriend, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke), attempting to escape their home planet of Corellia, where they have been forced to work for a local gang. They are separated when Qi’ra is captured, but Han hastily enlists in the Galactic Empire’s Navy, vowing to come back for her. When his plan to work his way up to being an Imperial pilot breaks down, he befriends the Wookie Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), and the pair begin working for smuggler Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Han eventually develops a friendly rivalry with fellow smuggler Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and has a less-than-ideal reunion with Qi’ra, who has been forced to join the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate, working as the top lieutenant for crime lord Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany).

Ford’s performances and Han’s development in the earlier films make it clear that, despite the gruff mercenary persona he tries so hard to present, deep down, the character is really a warm, heroic person, and Ehrenreich runs with that idea for his turn in the role. He manages to radiate a similar kind of lovable charisma as Ford without falling into the trap of impersonating the older star. Ehrenreich’s Han is never as cantankerous or exasperated as Ford’s, who was seemingly always struggling to keep ​​​​​​the Millennium Falcon in working order or weasel his way out of the latest predicament he got himself into. Ehrenreich is much more laid back, and choices like maintaining a higher-pitched voice and more relaxed body language help make the character his own. His version seems to be almost constantly enjoying himself, an effect likely partially due to a young actor’s own enthusiasm at getting to be a part of Star Wars. This gives the film a youthful energy that makes it a thoroughly enjoyable adventure.

'Solo' Has the Same Problems as Many Prequels

While the film is a lot of fun in its own right, and Ehrenreich manages the balancing act between emulating and breaking away from Ford brilliantly, Solo has a lot of flaws relating to its place in the larger context of the franchise. Like many prequels, it wastes time detailing the origins of parts of the lore that don’t need to be explained, like Han’s distinctive blaster and even his last name, which, instead of simply being something he was born with as one would have assumed, is given to him by an Imperial officer who mishears him when he enlists, in a forced reference to a similar scene from The Godfather: Part II.

The most significant unnecessary depiction is that of the famed Kessel Run. In the franchise’s first film, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, while bragging about the Falcon’s high-speed capabilities, Ford’s Han tells Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) that “It’s the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs,” referring to his own completion of what is implied to be a famously difficult smuggling operation. This aspect of Han and the Falcon’s reputation is one of the film’s many iconic quotes and became something of a running joke in various pieces of Star Wars media, including the later film Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, in which Han angrily corrects Rey (Daisy Ridley) after she says she heard the ship made the run in 14 parsecs. However, despite this and franchise creator George Lucas’ own behind-the-scenes comments clarifying some of what the quote (which seemingly misuses the real scientific concept of parsecs) means, what actually happens in the run and why it’s so difficult was left mysterious until Solo.

As part of their arrangement with Vos, Han and his crew are sent to steal a shipment of unrefined coaxium from the planet Kessel. After Lando is wounded, Han pilots the Falcon for their escape, flying through the dangerous route known as the Kessel Run to avoid an Imperial blockade, narrowly avoiding getting the ship sucked into a black hole. Although some viewers found this to be a sufficiently well-constructed and exciting sequence, others argue that showing the event at all diminishes the implied craziness of the achievement, which was a big part of Han’s mystique in the original films.

Solo Makes Han the Good Guy Too Soon

But, arguably, the biggest problem with Solo is that, as lovable as Ehrenreich’s Han may be, occasionally, his personality doesn’t make complete sense given the film’s narrative and place in the franchise timeline. As in many films with difficult productions and shifting creative teams, contrasting themes are often apparent in different sequences. At the end of the film, Beckett betrays Han, forcing him to kill him to save Chewbacca. And Qi’ra remains with Crimson Dawn, seemingly recommitting herself to the group’s overall leader, Darth Maul (Ray Park and Sam Witwer), which Han also sees as a betrayal. However, for the viewer, it is made ambiguous whether Qi’ra is really doing so because she wants the power and wealth Maul offers or if she’s protecting Han from him.

Both these developments are seemingly intended to create trust issues for Han, explaining the more jaded and self-centered personality Ford’s version has before Luke and company reawaken his heroic side, leading him to aid the Rebellion in their fight against the Empire. But earlier in the film, Qi’ra had praised Han’s morality, telling him, “You are the good guy.” Even after the betrayals, he keeps his word to give the coaxium to an early Rebel cell. While the former could be attributed simply to Qi’ra recognizing qualities in Han that he doesn’t because of their long history, the latter suggests that his altruistic qualities never really go away, which lessens the impact of his character arc in the original film where he chooses to put Luke and company’s needs above his own. And Ehrenreich’s performance in the final scenes, in which Han wins the Falcon from Lando and heads out to meet Jabba the Hutt with Chewbacca, is still cheerful and humorous, making it hard to notice the long-term effects losing Qi’ra and Beckett have on him.

These contrasting qualities make Solo a conundrum that is hard to concisely appraise. As part of the larger Star Wars saga, its themes feel out of place, and its attempts at fan service mostly fall flat. But if viewed simply as a singular film, it is hugely enjoyable, especially due to its exhilarating action scenes and compelling character work. And it is elevated by an excellent cast, especially Ehrenreich, who does a spectacular job of putting his own stamp on one of cinema’s most beloved characters.

