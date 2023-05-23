Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, the road to expanding the Star Wars universe hasn’t been a smooth one. They seem to have found their footing in the Disney+ series, with The Mandalorian standing out as a success, and Ahsoka getting the writing treatment by creator Dave Filoni himself. But the movies tell another story. The sequel trilogy’s all-over-the-place planning led to it having the lowest-rated episode in the saga: The Rise of Skywalker. Most recently, the films set to be helmed by Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins were shelved. Going back a bit more, since the sequel trilogy was announced, an anthology series intended to bridge the main episodes was planned, but only two movies have been released under the A Star Wars Story banner: Rogue One and Solo. While the first is considered one of the best Star Wars movies, the latter’s response was more lukewarm.

In Solo, Alden Ehrenreich portrays a young Han that has yet to receive his surname. His mentor Tobias (Woody Harrelson) and his love interest, Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) are the allies who betray him in the end, while the savage wookie Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo) and the suspicious gambler Lando (Donald Glover) turn out to be the ones he can trust. As the film ends with the live-action return of beloved villain Darth Maul (Ray Park) and Han heading to meet with Jabba The Hutt, the intentions of launching a saga of its own were crystal clear. This might have hurt the film’s performance, but it was behind the scenes where most of the drama happened. To say the production process was troubled is an understatement.

How Was 'Solo' Developed Into a Movie?

Let’s start at the beginning. In 2012, George Lucas agreed for Lawrence Kasdan to develop the screenplay of a Han Solo film. After Disney’s acquisition, the project faced its first minor setback, as Kasdan had to depart the project to co-write the script of The Force Awakens — leaving his son, Jonathan Kasdan, in charge of finishing it. This moved Solo from being the first anthology film to being released after Rogue One. By late 2015, Phil Miller and Christopher Lord were chosen to direct the movie. The duo had previously directed Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, 21 Jump Street, and The Lego Movie, so the idea of the film being a heist comedy was not so far-fetched.

By mid-2016 Ehrenreich was chosen to play Han. Being Solo the icon that he is, and having to fill Harrison Ford’s shoes, reactions were unsurprisingly varied. The shortlist also included Kingsman’s Taron Egerton and Sing Street’s Jack Reynor. But Ehrenreich was no newcomer — he had already starred in Beautiful Creatures, Blue Jasmine and the critically-acclaimed Hail, Caesar!, with very contrasting roles. He certainly was able to embody the smuggler’s characteristic sarcasm and recklessness.

'Solo' Had Director Issues

Filming started in early 2017, taking place at Pinewood Studios, some locations in Italy, and the Canary Islands. It’s been reported that producer Kathleen Kennedy and executive producer Lawrence Kasdan weren't happy with the comedic approach taken by Lord and Miller. The process had to be paused and reviewed approximately five months into shooting and only three weeks short of concluding. Citing the traditional “creative differences” Lord and Miller were unceremoniously fired. The cast was surprised by the decision and apparently clueless that this would happen.

Only two days later, Ron Howard was announced as the new director, and extensive reshoots were afoot. According to reports, Howard had to reshoot approximately 70% of the film, making Solo one of the most expensive films ever made. Doing this in time to have the movie ready for a May 2018 release was no easy task, but somehow Howard achieved it. Consequently, Lord and Miller’s director credit was dropped, remaining only as executive producers.

'Solo' Experienced Many Casting Changes

Michael K. Williams was originally set to play Dryden Vos, the film’s villain. Conceived as a human-animal hybrid, Vos’s scenes had to be reshot according to Howard’s vision of the film. Since Williams was committed to filming The Red Sea Diving Resort in South Africa, it was physically impossible for him to be available. Paul Bettany, who had previously worked with Howard, stepped in to fill the role, and the character was restructured to be mostly human with some scarring here and there.

Darth Maul made a surprising cameo at the end of the film. Ray Park reprised his physical role as the villain and Peter Serafinowicz was set to voice him again, as he did in Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Serafinowicz has stated in a Collider podcast he even recorded his lines after meeting with Howard. Ultimately it was decided that Sam Witwer would voice Maul, to remain consistent with his most recent appearances in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Two other appearances were dropped from the film. A scene that included fan-favorite duo Tag Greenly and Bink Otauna, played by Jonathan Kasdan himself and Toby Hefferman, respectively, was cut. Tag and Bink first appeared in the 2001 parody comic book Tag & Bink Are Dead. Their stories in the comics involved them heavily influencing the main characters’ arcs but in a comedic way. In the end, the opportunity to make them canon was discarded.

Regardless of the behind-the-scenes drama and its uneven storytelling, Howard knew how to work with what he had and what the studio wanted, making Solo a solid movie that deserves another look. It gave background to the Falcon’s programming thanks to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s revolutionary droid L3-37. It showed in all spectacles the Kessel Run that was made in “less than twelve parsecs”. And it detailed how Han met his long-time weaselly ally, Lando Calrissian, in one of Glover’s best performances. But, as redeeming as these qualities may be, the truth is Solo ended up being a cautionary tale of how big the pressure is when trying to tell the story of a legacy character nowadays. It would’ve been interesting to see what the intended sequels had in store for Han and crew, but for now, we’re left to wonder what that would’ve looked like.