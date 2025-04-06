While 2024 was Dandadan's year, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End dominated 2023, 2025 has been the year of Solo Leveling so far. This show was popular, but the second season brought the series to new heights, becoming one of the most popular anime in recent years. There are many great things about this show, but mostly its action, fights, power scaling, power system, and characters.

While Sung Jinwoo and the other S-Rank Hunters hog the spotlight, A-Rank Hunters are an underrated aspect of the series that have proved to be entertaining characters. Since Solo Leveling is all about power scaling, this list will rank the ten strongest A-Rank Hunters based on known feats, hypothetical feats, speculation, and fan opinion. This list will only include information from the anime in order to avoid spoiling future events.