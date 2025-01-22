Gather around Solo Leveling fans, your favorite anime series is advancing into the live-action territory. Kakao Entertainment has announced that a Korean drama based on the popular series that took the anime world by storm last year is officially in development. The news comes as the anime series continues to prove immensely appealing following the recent premiere of its second season, Solo Leveling - Arise From the Shadow. Arise From the Shadow is so far proving to be a worthy follow-up chapter to the debut season, drawing much praise from fans and critics alike and even smashing the Crunchyroll streaming records set by the first season.

The global popularity of the anime series last year was soon followed by speculations of a live-action adaptation. However, nothing was confirmed until now, with Kakao taking to their website to officially announce a live-action adaptation as part of their ambitious future plans for the franchise, which they also revealed has been incredibly successful. The report, however, reveals that the live-action project is only in its early stages of development and planning with the company's media division currently working on a script.

With the live-action project, the Solo Leveling fandom is poised to grow even bigger and Kakao has promised to reward their support with more interesting projects in the not-so-distant future. An excerpt from the report reads: "Solo Leveling has now established itself as an IP representing K-content not only at Kakao Entertainment but also domestically and internationally. Kakao Entertainment will continue to invest in the Solo Leveling IP and create record-breaking history together. We can look forward to endless expansion in the future." In addition to the anime series, the franchise currently includes a web novel, a webtoon sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, which is set in the future, and the uber-popular mobile game, Solo Leveling: Arise, boasting over 50 million downloads. An anime film, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, recapping the events of Season 1 was also released last year to impressive box office numbers.

What Is 'Solo Leveling' About?

Solo Leveling is set within a portal fantasy world and follows the adventures of Sung Jinwoo, an E-rank monster hunter (the world's weakest monster rank) who stumbles upon a mysterious program that allows him to level up his abilities. This gives him a much-needed advantage over the evil forces that threaten human existence. As Jinwoo's powers grow to levels never before thought possible, he extends his help to other hunters. Season 2 sees him heading into battle to seek the ingredients for the Elixir of Life capable of saving his mother's life.

Solo Leveling Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll, while new episodes of Season 2 are released every Saturday. Stay tuned for updates on the live-action adaptation.

