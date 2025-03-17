When Solo Leveling debuted globally on Crunchyroll back in 2024, it immediately became one of the year's biggest anime releases and has received mostly positive feedback due to its compelling premise, set in a world where humans are forced to protect humanity against monsters by ranking the strongest and weakest separately. Now with the arrival of the second season, the anime series has once again broken another record — and has even outperformed two of the world's biggest anime shows by becoming the most-rated anime title on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling has officially replaced One Piece and Demon Slayer as the most-rated series on the anime streaming platform, with a 4.9 rating under more than 614,000 user ratings as of this writing. 97% of users who rated Solo Leveling gave the anime five stars, 3% gave it a three, and only 1% gave it a dissatisfying one-star rating. This is quite an achievement for an anime that is still relatively new, considering the longevity of One Piece's popularity and the massive size of Demon Slayer's fanbase. According to CBR, the anime series' latest achievement comes after the eleventh episode of Season 2, titled "It’s Going to Get Even More Intense," premiered this month.

‘Solo Leveling’ Continues Its Winning Streak