Solo Leveling premiered early this year to rave reviews with anime lovers completely sold on its terrifying humans vs monsters lore. Thankfully, the Solo Leveling world is incredibly vast and there's even more to look forward to as Sung Jinwoo's demon hunting will continue in even more thrilling fashion with Season 2's arrival this winter. But that's not all, as the South Korean portal fantasy continues to expand its reach with more on-screen adaptations. The anime's successful release was succeeded by an original webtoon which was equally well-received. Just like the anime, the webtoon also received a sequel titled Solo Leveling: Ragnarok which is set to arrive stateside next month with a release date now in place for the English language version.

Adapted by Brix from a story written by Daul, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will center on Sung Jinwoo's son, Sung Suho who, unlike his father, begins his adventure with the advantage of possessing more powers. This next adventure will see him set out to explore those powers fresh out of high school. The official logline reads: “Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows Sung Suho, son of the legendary Sung Jinwoo, as he faces a new and terrifying threat in the aftermath of the death of one of the creators of the multiverse, the Absolute Ones. With a dangerous power vacuum now destabilizing reality, gates once again open to release fearsome monsters into Earth’s dimension. Suho, now tasked with saving the world, must conquer the perilous shadow dungeon and confront his father’s powerful legacy in this action-packed continuation.”

Ragnarok has already been released in Korea to incredible success and Tapas is reacting quickly to that success by letting US readers in on the fun. Upon its Korean release this past summer, the webtoon ranked top on the service KakaoPage, recording over 2 million views within 24 hours, and chances are high that the English version will find similar success. Tapas will unveil the story to English audiences starting November 11th with new chapters to be released weekly. The webtoon's artwork was handled by REDICE Studios whose CEO, Jang Sung-rak (Dubu) sadly passed away in 2022 after illustrating the original webtoon.

A 'Solo Leveling' Anime Movie Is Also Arriving Soon

On the anime side of things, a new Solo Leveling movie titled ReAwakening will precede Season 2's arrival. The compilation movie will retell and recap the story from Season 1 and presents a good starting point for anime lovers yet to catch the Solo Leveling bug. The movie will be released by Sony in North American theaters starting Dec. 6. The film's theatrical release will feature exciting bonus content as audiences will get treated to an exclusive sneak peek at two episodes from Season 2's Arise From the Shadow.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok will be available to read on Tapas starting November 11 at 00:00 AM PT. You can check out the teaser trailer for the webtoon above. Solo Leveling Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

