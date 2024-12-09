While every film in the top five at the box office this weekend fell significantly from its previous weekend haul, most of the newcomers also failed to wow in their debuts. One of the new premieres was Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, the anime film starring Taito Ban, Aleks Le, and Reina Ueda, which opened to $2.4 million, leaving it in the #6 spot this weekend. Solo Leveling fell over $2 million short of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which returned to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary and grossed $4.4 million despite only playing in 165 theaters. This is a whopping $26,000 per theater, which stacks up impressively well against Solo Leveling: ReAwakening at $2,800 per theater. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening also brought in $1.1 million overseas for a worldwide total of $3.5 million.

In addition to falling short of Interstellar this weekend, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening was also out-leveled by Red One, which will begin streaming on Prime Video this week despite grossing $7 million at the domestic box office this past weekend. Red One also fell short of ½ of Glicked, Gladiator 2. Ridley Scott’s legacy sequel hauled in $12.4 million during its third weekend in theaters and fell more than $20 million short of Wicked, which brought in an impressive $34 million this weekend to bring its total domestic haul to a whopping $320 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year at the domestic box office. However, everything fell short of Moana 2, as Disney’s animated sequel starring Dwayne Johnson grossed $52 million this weekend, a sizeable 63% drop from opening weekend.

What Is Coming to Theaters Soon?

Kraven the Hunter and The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim are both hitting theaters this week, but neither is expected to be a major box office juggernaut, especially Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Sony Spider-Man Universe film. Following Kraven and LOTR the week after are Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, which are both expected to do well at the box office, especially the latter. Also coming on Christmas Day are Nosferatu, Babygirl, and A Complete Unknown, with Timothée Chalamet’s musical biopic angling to find major box office success after his last two films (Wonka, Dune: Part Two) both grossed over $500 million.

