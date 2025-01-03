Solo Leveling became a breakout hit in 2024, giving viewers a new twist on the shōnen genre as they watched Sung Jinwoo (Aleks Le) go from an E-ranked monster hunter and, against all odds, level up his abilities, becoming a force to be reckoned with. Season 2 of Solo Leveling bears the subtitle Arise From the Shadow as Jinwoo adds to his party like a classic JRPG. What made the show's first 13 episodes so entertaining was watching Jinwoo take that journey from his near-death experience and emerge stronger for it. Now, he is one of the strongest hunters out there. How does the show's formula change to fit the new status quo? Thankfully, Season 2 addresses this question head-on.

What Is 'Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow' About?

Before we get into Season 2, let's remember where we left Jinwoo at the end of Season 1. Over a decade has passed since a pathway called a "gate" connecting our world and another dimension unexpectedly appeared. Certain people started awakening their superhuman abilities and became "hunters." These hunters use their superpowers to conquer dungeons inside the gates in order to make a living. Sung Jinwoo, an E-Rank hunter (the lowest rank), is considered the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind. One day, after entering a high-level dungeon, a severely wounded Jinwoo sees a mysterious quest window pop up in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to take on the quest, making him the only person to level up.

Throughout Season 1, Jinwoo does his daily challenges, fights low-level monsters, and completes dungeons in an attempt to max out his stats. His life is quite literally a video game as he builds his skill tree by adding points to his agility and intelligence and even takes potions when he's at low health. By the end of Season 1, Jinwoo has become a formidable necromancer with an army of loyal shadows at his command. While there was a lot to love about Season 1 of Solo Leveling, the story always felt extremely isolated because Jinwoo had no close relationships to aid him on his journey. This is very much a single-player game, and combining it with Aleks Le's excellent but stoic vocal performance, the show hits a wall as Jinwoo is just not that interesting of an individual. Thankfully, Season 2's supporting cast seems to change things from the jump, providing more characters for Jinwoo to bounce off of and seeing just how far he's grown.

Jinwoo Is Becoming a Dungeon Master in 'Solo Leveling' Season 2

Close

Arise From the Shadow puts Jinwoo in a new position as he must help his group of mid-tier hunters survive against S-level threats. Not only does Season 2 continue the stellar action and beautiful animation from Season 1, but it allows Jinwoo to take on a mentor-like role, as he's now a veteran in this line of work. This shift completely changes the overall dynamic, enabling him to win his solo battles and help those around him. Yet the show's severe lack of impactful supporting characters is probably its most significant hindrance; yes, it's literally called Solo Leveling, but that doesn't mean there can't be a bit more worldbuilding around our main character, especially when showcasing how powerful he's become. We need to be able to compare his stats with other hunters to get a better understanding of his abilities and rank.

The series does manage to set up a few interesting plot threads that I can't spoil here, but I can say that the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 are outstanding, sending the hunters into the snowy wilds and forcing them to survive the elements, bears, and powerful elves. The new setting is bright and vibrant, and Jinwoo's new friends have solid chemistry (even if it ends up being short-lived). The only drawback to this premiere is that it continues its villain-of-the-week style of storytelling, meaning we don't get a ton of information on the Elves we come in contact with. Still, even so, the series does set up what appears to be the overarching antagonist during the second episode.

Solo Leveling: Arise From the Shadow takes everything we loved about Season 1 and turns it up to 11. There are a few minor issues that should be addressed by season's end, such as the weak supporting cast and lack of a big bad, but make no mistake, this series is still incredibly fun, bringing viewers into an actual RPG. This spin on the fantasy genre is what keeps us coming back, and I can't wait to see what happens when we reach the next level.

Solo Leveling Season 2 premieres January 4 on Crunchyroll.