Based on the South Korean hit web novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is set in a modern-day world where humans are forced to protect humanity against monsters. It follows a society wherein the strongest and weakest are ranked separately. Then we have Jinwoo, "the weakest hunter of all mankind," who has come a long way since the first season debuted on Crunchyroll earlier this year. With Season 1 focusing on the lead character's rise from being the weakest to one of the strongest hunters, fans want to see more of Jinwoo's adventures. Luckily, the show's producer has just provided an exciting update.

Solo Leveling Season 1 debuted on January 6, 2024, and immediately amassed positive reviews, with a total of a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. Of course, with a successful first season, it is no surprise that Season 2 is already underway. On social media (via ComicBook), Atsushi Kaneko teases that A-1 Pictures (the Japanese animation studio that brought viewers Sword Art Online, Fairy Tail, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and more) is still in production and that Season 2 has already wrapped dubbing. He said:

"Today at last! Dubbing for all the [season two] episodes has been done successfully. There are so many things I cannot say, but first, I want to give a big thank you to all the cast members for their hard work. Even at my age, I feel like I am able to run forward given the support of the show's staff. [Solo Leveling] season two is developing at a furious pace, so please wait a bit longer until new info is released!"

‘Solo Leveling’ Is One of the Best Anime Releases of 2024 So Far

The fantasy anime centers on humans who have gained supernatural abilities since the emergence of otherworldly gates. Called hunters, they utilize their newfound powers to defeat the creatures behind the gates. Since its debut, Solo Leveling has become one of the highest-rating anime shows of all time. It has also joined the list of some of the biggest binge-worthy anime titles, including The Tatami Galaxy, Death Parade, Grand Blue Dreaming, The Promised Neverland, Dorohedoro, Chainsaw Man, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, among others. It's exciting to see how Solo Leveling will grow into a popular franchise now that the second season is confirmed to be on the way.

The release window for Season 2 has yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the first season of Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

