Solo Leveling continues to reach new heights as one of Crunchyroll's biggest series to date following the release of Season 2, -Arise From the Shadow- last month. However, the hit manhwa adaptation's English dub will be slowing down for a week according to a new update from the anime streaming platform. Episode 5, which was scheduled to air yesterday, Saturday, February 15, has been delayed one week with no explanation given as to why. Viewers won't be falling behind though, as the series will make up for the change by releasing two episodes on February 22. Regardless of the delay, the dub is maintaining a very good pace considering it premiered just two weeks after the subtitled version made its way to U.S. audiences.

Since premiering in January and crushing its own record within 24 hours to become Crunchyroll's most-liked anime premiere, Solo Leveling Season 2 has only gained momentum as more viewers have started taking in the latest chapter of Sung Jinwoo's story. The show now ranks as one of the highest-rated shows on the streaming platform after recently dethroning another anime juggernaut in Jujutsu Kaisen with 96% five-star reviews out of 502,424 ratings, compared to 94% of 491,288 ratings. Only One Piece and Demon Slayer stand in its way to becoming the show with the most ratings on the service. It's even more impressive when considering the series has been released alongside other winter hits like Dragon Ball Daima and Sakamoto Days.

The ever-growing global popularity of the series has already brought about a few major expansions to the franchise. After Season 1 became a breakout hit by adapting the South Korean web novel authored by Chugong, a spin-off webtoon was released offering a continuation of the story. To prepare viewers for Season 2, a compilation film titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening was released in theaters and raked in $6.3 million worldwide, further cementing the burgeoning franchise as a global powerhouse. It's now next to get the live-action treatment after Kakao Entertainment announced that a K-drama adaptation was in its early stages back in January.

What Is 'Solo Leveling' Season 2 About?