Crunchyroll is gearing fans up for Season 2 of the fantasy anime series Solo Leveling, which is scheduled for January 2025. Titled Arise from the Shadow, the opening theme song has officially been unveiled alongside new footage, thanks to Crunchyroll’s collaboration with Aniplex, showcasing a glimpse of what’s to come in the upcoming installment. Adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel written by Chugong, Solo Leveling debuted in January 2024 and is animated by A-1 Pictures with Shunsuke Nakashige (Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld) serving as director.

As seen in the trailer below for the new season, we get a hint of the next chapter of Sung Jinwoo’s journey with the opening theme song, “ReawakeR” performed by LiSA featuring Felix from Stray Kids. The electrifying track is produced by acclaimed composer Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan), marking his return as the official soundtrack composer. This collaboration brings some of the most iconic voices in the global music and anime communities together.

Solo Leveling tells the story of Sung Jinwoo, the world’s weakest hunter. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo returned with the System, a program only he could see, which leveled him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them. Check out the newly released footage below!

What’s to Come in 'Solo Leveling' Season 2: Arise From the Shadow

For those anticipating the second season of Solo Leveling, its official synopsis reads:

"It's been over ten years since gates that lead to another dimension have begun appearing across the world. The battles between the magic beasts inhabiting the dungeons through the gates and the human hunters who have awakened the abilities to fight them show no signs of ending. Ordinarily, a hunter's abilities do not change upon awakening, with their rank never increasing. However, the low-ranked Sung Jinwoo, known as "The Weakest Hunter of All Mankind," gained the ability to level up through battle during a raid on a double dungeon. Having completed a job-change quest that earned him the job "Shadow Monarch" and command over an army of shadows, Jinwoo heads into battle seeking the ingredients for the Elixir of Life to save his sick mother."

Solo Leveling Season 2 arrives in January 2025. Season 1 is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Also, the feature film Solo Leveling -ReAwakening will be available in theaters globally, starting December 6, 2024.

Solo Leveling In a world of gifted hunters and monsters, a weak hunter Sung Jinwoo gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program, leading him to become one of the strongest hunters and conquering even the strongest dungeons. Release Date January 6, 2024 Cast Aleks Le , Taito Ban Seasons 1 Studio A-1 Pictures

WATCH ON CRUNCHYROLL