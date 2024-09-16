This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Here is your latest update for the upcoming second season of Solo Leveling. A-1 Picture's highly anticipated sophomore season of the hit anime has shared its first look, alongside announcing a surprise and exciting theatrical release for Season 1 of the beloved anime. Sharing in a now-deleted post on its official X account, SoloLevelingDNC, via CBR, fans of the show were informed that Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- will hold a theatrical screening titled ReAwakening in Korea and Japan on November 28 and 29 respectively. Part of the screening will include a special edition showcase of the first season, alongside the first two episodes of the second season.

Based on the South Korean hit web novel of the same name, Solo Leveling premiered on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024, and quite quickly became a hit with anime lovers the world over. In a world where society is separated into a strict order of the strongest and weakest, Jinwoo sees himself coming up in the world. Described as "the weakest hunter of all mankind," the anime's first season focused Jinwoo's rise up the ladder, from being the weakest to one of the strongest and most formidable hunters around. Solo Leveling enjoyed positive responses from critics, with positive reviews its mainstay even as it sits pretty with a 100% critic rating on the aggregator website, Rotten Tomatoes.

One of the best anime series of the year, it was no surprise that Solo Leveling is set to return for yet another run. Titled Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow, Taito Ban and Reina Ueda, who voice the characters of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in, respectively, revealed that the upcoming season will be airing in January 2025. The announcement from the pair is accompanied by a brand-new trailer and the season's official key visual.

What Is Coming in 'Solo Leveling' Season 2?

The sophomore season of Solo Leveling will retain the same cast and creative team of the first season. Looking ahead to the coming season, Crunchyroll describes the season, saying:

"They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them."

Solo Leveling -Arise From the Shadow will premiere in January 2025. Meanwhile, the first season of Solo Leveling is available to stream on Crunchyroll in the U.S. See the trailer above.

Solo Leveling In a world of gifted hunters and monsters, a weak hunter Sung Jinwoo gains extraordinary powers through a mysterious program, leading him to become one of the strongest hunters and conquering even the strongest dungeons. Release Date January 6, 2024 Cast Aleks Le , Taito Ban Main Genre Anime Seasons 1 Studio A-1 Pictures Distributor Crunchyroll Expand

