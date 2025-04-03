This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular titles among manga and anime fans, even though it strays a tiny bit from the anime realm. Season 2 increased the popularity of the title even more, but this week fans are faced with a grim possibility: sometimes being popular is not enough. In a new interview, series producer Atsushi Kaneko provided a less-than-encouraging update for a Season 3 of the show.

The statement was made during a Crunchyroll featurette in which fans got to see the inside of A-1 Pictures in Tokyo. Led by Sally Amaki, the featurette introduced several professionals who work on the hit anime series and provided a glimpse of several stages of production, including the decision-making process behind the show's impressive action sequences. When the time came for Kaneko to talk about the future of the series, however, the producer was straightforward:

"I hope the next time you watch the anime, you'll imagine all the creators and staff who worked on it behind the scenes. With episode 25... the anime series Solo Leveling will come to an end, for now. Will this end be temporary or not? I honestly don't know what the future will bring. With the encouragement and support of everyone watching, [the anime] may continue or it may not. Personally, I really hope it does."

Is 'Solo Leveling' An Anime Or a Manhwa?

Anime fans have seen a surge of manga-style stories originating from South Korea, which have been dubbed manhwa. Solo Leveling is one of those titles, but it is still considered an anime because it was created in South Korea but the anime is produced in Japan with a Japanese team. You can also tell it by the style, which is pretty much the same that we've been used to seeing in anime stories for decades.

With Season 2, Solo Leveling has managed to break its own records in viewership, and critics have praised the evolution of its story. Collider's Mike Thomas called Solo Leveling: Arise From The Shadow "outstanding" and wrote that it "takes everything we loved about Season 1 and turns it up to 11." Despite the uncertain Season 3, fans have something else to look forward to: the series will get the live-action treatment, this time in its country of origin. A K-drama is currently in production, but the release window is yet to be announced.

You can stream all episodes of Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll. You can check out the full featurette above (with subtitles).