Solo Leveling is a Korean anime based on a Korean manhwa and novel of the same name. It debuted in early January of 2024, and it is considered one of the most popular manhwa. Season 2 is currently being released as of 2025. The series follows Sung Jinwoo, an E-Rank hunter who is considered among the weakest of hunters. Always getting hurt and hardly contributing to closing the gates that contain monsters, Jinwoo lacks the tenacity to survive.

However, after surviving a high-level dungeon, Jinwoo grows considerably stronger, leveling up in a non-traditional sense. While other hunters can experience a reawakening, Jinwoo does not, and this ends up confusing and even surprising those who come into contact with him. Out of the many people that Jinwoo meets, there are women who find his bold and powerful demeanor both intriguing and appealing.

3 Choi Yoora

A Shy and Timid Nurse

Image via A-1 Pictures

Though primarily unnamed for most of her screentime, Choi Yoora is a nurse who works at the hospital where Jinwoo is sent after the high-rank dungeon. Upon his arrival, Jinwoo is his old self: dorky, weak, and socially awkward. Despite receiving severe and fatal injuries from the battle within the dungeon, Jinwoo awoke to have all his limbs returned. Most importantly, he awoke alive and well, which was a surprise for most of his former comrades.

Choi Yoora is a young nurse who happens upon Jinwoo by chance. Working at the hospital, she simply offered to check on him as he was almost ready to be discharged. Though she had no knowledge other than him being an E-Rank hunter, she didn't have any prior expectations of him. However, as one of the few nurses who checked on him frequently, she was surprised to see him grow immensely. As Jinwoo was often working out and training as the program told him to, Jinwoo developed muscles. Mid-change, Yoora caught Jinwoo in the act of putting on a shirt and saw his midriff. Both shocked and impressed, Yoora found herself attracted to Jinwoo almost immediately. As such, Yoora awkwardly asked Jinwoo for his number, to which he surprisingly agreed. But as seen with his other encounters with women, he isn't the brightest when it comes to dating or noticing attraction.

Though the encounter was immensely awkward, Yoora's immediate attraction to Jinwoo after he grew stronger definitely proved one thing: that his bold and stoic demeanor proved that Jinwoo did have some likable qualities which his old self didn't have. However, this also shows that Yoora's infatuation with Jinwoo is somewhat shallow; a lot can be learned from characters based on small interactions like these, and Yoora seems to be attracted to the outside of a person rather than the inside. While there is nothing wrong with that, it proves that she is a somewhat shallow person. But then again, she was only a minor character, as viewers will never see Choi Yoora again. This isn't a bad thing, though; this just means that Jinwoo has some time to go before he finds true love, and hopefully for who he is on the inside, as opposed to his strength.

2 Han Song-yi

A Young Teenage Hunter

Image via A-1 Pictures

Han Song-yi is another minor supporting character in the large cast of Solo Leveling characters. She is a young teenager who attends the same school as Jinwoo's younger sister, Sung Jinha. Not only are they classmates, but Song-yi is also best friends with Jinha. Viewers are introduced to Song-yi as early as Episode 1, with her being introduced as Jinha's friend. However, Song-yi is brought back into the limelight when she joins Jinwoo's strike squad, with the sole purpose of sitting outside a gate while Jinwoo and Yoo Jinho go inside and clear it. Though skeptical at first, Song-yi soon learns that Jinwoo and Jinho are not to be messed with. After they clear a gate, Song-yi appears impressed with their abilities, especially Jinwoo's, whose demeanor has changed so drastically since the Double Dungeon.

During this time, little is really known about Song-yi, and viewers are left wondering why she joined the strike squad to begin with. Going into Season 2, Jinwoo begins to learn more about Song--yi. He already knows that she is very clearly a high school student, and he carries the impression that she should not be there simply for that alone. After all, Jinwoo has plenty of experience to know that being a hunter at any age is very dangerous. And per the agreement between Jinwoo and Jinho, Jinwoo is already aware that Song-yi is an E-Rank hunter, which makes the situation considerably worse. Before gaining the ability to level up, Jinwoo was an E-Rank hunter who could barely hold his own in a dungeon.

At the start of Season 2, after clearing a "Change in Job/Class" quest, Jinwoo attends his sister's teacher conference. By this point, Jinwoo had grown incredibly stronger, so much more than when Song-yi saw him days prior. Having changed his job/class to Necromancer, Jinwoo is now able to control the dead. This has, in turn, made him colder. When he attends the teachers' conference, he learns from one of Jinha's teachers that her friend Song-yi has dropped out of school and become a hunter. She challenges JInwoo, asking him if he would allow his own sister to abandon her dreams and career goals and drop out of school to become a hunter should she awaken her powers. Jinwoo responds that he won't allow her to, and this, in turn, convinces him to go speak to Song-yi to convince her otherwise.

Knowing she's in it for the money — and there's no convincing one out of a hefty paycheck — Jinwoo decides to take her inside an actual gate as an observer so that she would become so afraid that she wouldn't want to be a hunter after all. His plans, unfortunately, go awry when the gate is revealed to be much stronger than intended, and he promises to protect Song-yi because it was his fault that she even entered the gate in the first place. However, after Jinwoo successfully eliminates the boss of the gate, he and Song-yi are able to escape in good health. His drive to take responsibility and protect her had earned her trust, respect, and admiration. It becomes clear that she has developed a crush on Jinwoo, which is understandable from an outside perspective. Unlike Yoora, whose crush on him was merely shallow, Song-yi's infatuation and interest in him is completely understandable. Though he shows no interest in her, Song-yi is a much more developed and likable character than the former, and it's just an innocent crush she has on Jinwoo, which is common for young women.

1 Lee Joohee

A Talented Yet Afraid Healer

Image via A-1 Pictures

Lee Joohee is a B-Rank healer in Solo Leveling. Introduced in Season 1, Episode 1, viewers learn that Joohee is a healer on Jinwoo's team. Ranking matters immensely in this show, as the higher the rank, the more powerful you are. As an E-Rank hunter, Jinwoo is constantly hurt, sometimes fatally, due to his weakness and vulnerability as one of the lowest ranks. This means that he is ultimately being healed every second by Joohee. Though Joohee admits later on that she found it frustrating and annoying to heal him so often, she also acknowledges that she didn't mind it as much later on.

In the Double Dungeon, it becomes increasingly clear that both Joohee and Jinwoo are attracted to one another. It's clear by the way that Joohee treats Jinwoo and worries over him more easily than the others. Now, an argument could be made that this is because he's the weakest hunter on her team, so she has to worry considerably more about him than anyone else. But later on in the Double Dungeon, when Jinwoo loses a leg, she is desperate to save him, even though others like their leader have been hurt. This desperation proves that Joohee cannot afford to lose him, even though his ranking does not, by any means, guarantee survival.

Not to mention, after the Double Dungeon, when Joohee learns that Jinwoo is alive and well, she goes to visit him at the hospital, though she stops herself. But her desire to see him and visit him proves that her interest in him is more than a simple crush or infatuation. As traumatized as she is from such a frightening encounter, Joohee wants to see Jinhoo, almost as though he brings her out of her trauma and gives her a reason to live her life again. Though they don't meet again until another mission from the hunter's association, Jinhee is more than happy to see Jinhoo again. Even when he encourages her to leave the mission, she asks him if he is going to back out, and when he replies that he's staying, she, too, decides to stay, despite her anxiety and fear of entering another dungeon.

Though her screentime is equally limited, Joohee was a beautifully written character whose humanity stands out the most of all characters. She is afraid and vulnerable like Jinwoo is at the beginning of the show. And while everyone else finds him to be a nuisance, Joonhee believes otherwise, always giving time to worry about him and checking in on him. This sort of personality makes Joonhee extremely likable compared to Jinwoo's other love interests. Not to mention, Joonhee is the only character that Jinwoo expresses interest in. She is the one person he wants to protect and save, and she is always the first person on his mind when they are together. However, as Jinwoo begins to surpass his vulnerability, he begins to also become a different person than the man Joonhee fell in love with. This is an unfortunate discovery, as the two possessed humanity like no other hunter seen in the series.

However, as Joonhee recognizes and accepts her vulnerability, Jinwoo denies and rejects his. His coldness and distant demeanor prove that Joonhee and Jinwoo are now two different people, with Jinhoo being distinctly different. Though they were once compatible, Jinwoo's growth simply makes the two out of each other's league, and Joonhee reveals that she is going to quit being a hunter. The two continue their lives on very different paths in the anime, and though they no longer match each other, Joonhee is still the best of Jinwoo's love interests so far. It'll be interesting to see who Jinwoo falls for next after Joonhe.

