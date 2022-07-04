Solo Leveling, a beloved South Korean comic, will be adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures and will broadcast on Crunchyroll, available globally outside of Asia. Alongside the adaptation announcement, an English teaser was also revealed. While the original was written by Chugong and illustrated by DUBU (REDICE Studio), the adaptation production staff includes Shunsuke Nakashige as the director, Noboru Kimura as the head writer, Tomoko Sudo as the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano for music arrangement.

Solo Leveling follows the unforeseen emergence of "gates," a separate pathway that would serve as a bridge to connect with a different dimension. Since the appearance of the gates, several humans developed otherworldly abilities. Known as "hunters", they employ their supernatural powers to overcome the creatures behind the gates. Jinwoo Sung, a low-rank hunter described as "the weakest hunter of all mankind," encounters high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon and gets injured as a result. At that moment, a bizarre quest window emerges in front of him. Jinwoo, nearing the end of his life, accepts the quest and begins leveling up, leaving others behind.

Chugong, the original novel author, looks forward to seeing his characters get animated. “About six years ago when I was writing the very beginning of Solo Leveling, if someone had said to me, ‘The novel you wrote will become a comic,’ I bet I'd have told them to stop pulling my leg," He then added, "But now, I'm told that it'll be animated?! Seriously, stop pulling my leg! But these days, I'm feeling excited and thrilled. Since I'm still half-doubting that this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters get animated soon and feel relieved. I'll keep working diligently while looking forward to that day.”

DUBU, the original illustrator, who also couldn't believe that Solo Leveling would finally have its anime debut, expressed gratitude to fans who continue to support the comics:

"It feels like only yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed when I think that the anime is really being created right now. This is all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I'm filled with gratitude. Thank you very much. Also, please support the animation production team. If this anime gives new enjoyment to the readers, I'll be very happy.”

On top of the announcement for the Solo Leveling anime debut, Crunchyrolly released the trailer for Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. The series follows an unemployed man who was killed by a truck. After he is reincarnated, he is determined to spend his life new life without regrets. The first season premiered over a year ago on January 11, 2021.

The fan-favorite characters of the series return in this action-packed trailer which shows the team going up against insurmountable odds. Unsurprisingly, the new trailer does an excellent job setting up the drama that will fuel the sophomore season. The second season is set to debut in 2023.

Alongside Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, the highly anticipated trailer for Season 2 of To Your Eternity has also been revealed. The first season centers on Fushi, an eternal being who inhabits various forms, such as an orphaned youngster with white hair and his white wolf. The critically acclaimed series quickly garnered fans the world over for its creative characterization and succinct world-building. The trailer for season 2 promises a new journey, new encounters, and a new fun ride for fans. The new season will arrive at Crunchyroll this fall.

