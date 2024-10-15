Kevin James had previously been the only one attached to star in Solo Mio, but it is no longer a solo endeavor. A new report from Deadline revealed that Jonathan Roumie, Alyson Hannigan, Nicole Grimaudo, Kim Coates, Julee Cerda, and Julie Ann Emery have joined James in the cast of Solo Mio, an upcoming romantic comedy. The film follows Matt (James), a man whose fiancé has always dreamed of getting married in Italy. He books the trip from rehearsal dinner to honeymoon, only for his love to leave him standing at the altar alone. He decides to go on his honeymoon across Italy by himself, rediscovering his vigor and passion for life along the way, and also meets someone who proves to him that true love isn't just a fantasy.

Roumie is best known for his role as Jesus in the hit series, The Chosen, and he's also lent his voice to other projects such as Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Castlevania: Nocturne. Hannigan first made a name for herself starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and she then further expanded her stardom by featuring in American Pie and How I Met Your Mother. Grimaudo is best known for her role in Loose Cannons, and Coates is famous for his role as Alexander 'Tig' Trager in Sons of Anarchy, the gangster crime drama that's currently streaming on Hulu. Cerda played a small role alongside Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers, and Emery is best known for her role in Better Call Saul and she most recently appeared in The Rookie and Five Days at Memorial.

What Are Kevin James’ Most Famous Roles?

Close

Kevin James is best known for his role as Paul Blart in both Paul Blart: Mall Cop movies, and he also starred as Doug Heffernan on The King of Queens, the hit sitcom series streaming on Hulu. James is also a close personal friend to Adam Sandler, and the two have starred in many projects together, including but not limited to the Grown Ups movies, Hotel Transylvania, and Pixels. James will next star alongside Alan Ritchson and Alan Tudyk in Playdate.

Solo Mio is written by Patrick and John Kinnane and directed by Chuck and Dan Kinnane and currently filming in Rome, but the project has not yet secured an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Roumie in The Chosen, now streaming on Prime Video.

The Chosen The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Palestine, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings. Creator Dallas Jenkins Cast Jordan Walker Ross , Elizabeth Tabish , Shahar Isaac , Paras Patel Seasons 4

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO