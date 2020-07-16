Facebook Messenger

‘Solo’ Concept Art Reveals a Fight On Top of the Millennium Falcon

July 16, 2020

Two years after it hit theaters, Solo: A Star Wars Story remains such an odd duck. Watching it now, it’s a perfectly fun heist-adventure with a very charming turn from Alden Ehrenreich in the lead, plus the strong suggestion that Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge engage in regular human-on-droid love-making. It should be remembered fondly, but it was soured by a weird combination of bad timing and the obvious on-screen push-pull between Chris Miller and Phil Lord‘s original vision and Ron Howard‘s finished product. What’s left is a sense of potential and questions about what could have been.

Now, Lucasfilm’s Creative Art Manager Phil Szostak is answering a few of those questions. Szostak shared a look at some of Vincent Jenkins‘ original Solo concept art, which reveals a showdown on top of legendary hunk-of-junk ship the Millennium Falcon between Han, Beckett (Woody Harrelson), Qu’ira (Emilia Clarke), and Dryden Voss (Paul Bettany). A sequence, according to Jenkins, that was inspired by James Cameron‘s 1995 spy flick True Lies.

“This was an early representation of Savareen, as a refinery hanging on the side of a cliff,” Szostak explained.

Check out the art below followed by Szostak’s explanation. For more on Solo, here’s Ron Howard telling us his side of taking over the project.

