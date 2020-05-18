The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 260 – ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Revisited

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we’re joined by Senior Editor Vinnie Mancuso to talk about Solo: A Star Wars Story. We discuss how the film has improved on repeat viewings, why it would have been better as an independent sci-fi fantasy story rather than part of the Star Wars universe, why the film is frustrating, where it succeeds, trying to parse out the different visions between Lord & Miller and Ron Howard, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

