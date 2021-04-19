Amazon Studios has released first look photos, a poster, and a premiere date for the Prime Video's upcoming original anthology, Solos. David Weil (Hunters, The Twilight Zone) created the series, which stars Academy Award winners Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, and Morgan Freeman. Uzo Adubo (Orange Is the New Black), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), and Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow) round out the impressive ensemble.
The series ponders what it means to be human, arguing that we are connected to others through shared experiences, even in our most isolated moments. Though deeply relevant and timeless in its thematic undertones, the show will also boast some sci-fi spectacle. According to Amazon Studios, A.I. bots, scheming smart homes, illegal memory transplants, and more will come to the fore — as the primary protagonists grapple with time travel.
Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson will co-executive produce the series, alongside Weil and Laura Lancaster, with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer. The anthology marks Weil’s directorial debut; he will direct three episodes, and Taylor-Johnson will direct two. Zach Braff (Garden State, Scrubs) and Tiffany Johnson (Girls Room, Black Monday) will also serve as additional directors for one episode each.
The seven-part anthology Solos debuts on Prime Video on May 21. Check out the poster and new images featuring the star-studded cast from the new anthology series below.
Anthony Mackie
Helen Mirren
Uzo Aduba
Constance Wu
Nicole Beharie
Dan Stevens
Morgan Freeman
