Amazon has released the first trailer for the star-studded anthology series Solos, which is premiering in just a couple of weeks on May 21. The footage doesn’t give an awful lot of plot details away, but that hardly matters when you look at the sheer volume of talent that’s been assembled for the project.

The premise revolves around the central septet connecting to each other through shared experiences, which will incorporate time travel, artificial intelligence, smart homes, memory transplants and much more. As per the streamer’s official synopsis, Solos is all about what it means to be human, which is a lofty and highly existential goal for a seven-part anthology, but based on nothing but the fantastical visuals and sweeping emotions on display in the trailer it looks to be a riveting watch, and that’s without even mentioning the credentials of the ensemble.

Academy Award-winning screen legends Morgan Freeman and Helen Mirren are joined by fellow Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and three-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba. Then there’s Constance Wu, who took top billing in box office smash hits Crazy Rich Asians and Hustlers, Sleepy Hollow’s Nicole Beharie, coming off the back of a phenomenal central performance in last year’s acclaimed drama Miss Juneteenth, not to mention the always reliable and incredibly versatile Dan Stevens, along with the king of streaming himself Anthony Mackie, looking to go three-for-three on subscriber-based services this year having just wrapped up Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after already headlining Netflix’s most-watched original film of 2021 so far in January’s Outside the Wire.

Hunters creator David Weil developed Solos and acts as showrunner, while he’s also set to make his directorial debut after helming three of the seven episodes. Fifty Shades of Grey and Nowhere Boy’s Sam Taylor-Johnson co-executive produces and also tackled an episode, while Zach Braff and Black Monday’s Tiffany Johnson both stepped behind the camera as well. Weil is credited as the writer on the majority of the series, but PEN15 and Watchmen’s Stacy Osei-Kuffour scripted an episode, as did fast-rising playwright Tori Sampson.

That’s a stacked lineup from top to bottom, which should ensure a lot of subscribers check out Solos when it gets added to Amazon on May 21, and you can check out the trailer below.

