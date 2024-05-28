The Big Picture Polin's love story in Bridgerton Season 3 mirrors the friends-to-lovers trope in Some Kind of Wonderful.

Just like Keith and Watts, Penelope and Colin share a strong friendship that blossoms into romance.

Both pairs of friends navigate unrequited feelings and cluelessness before realizing they belong together.

The time has finally come for Colin and Penelope, aka "Polin", to take center stage in the historical romantic phenomenon, Bridgerton. Beyond debuting as the No. 1 show on Netflix, Season 3 shattered unbelievable records, gaining over 45 million views in just its first week. The first half of the season stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope and Colin, as their characters explore the true nature of their friendship which leads up to a long-anticipated romance, including that explicit, female-focused, toe-curling carriage scene! While we are all anxious to see what comes next, fans of Colin and Penelope's love story and the friends-to-lovers trope can soothe their anticipation with this classic '80s romance written by the legendary director, John Hughes.

Polin have become the modern poster couple for the friends-to-lovers trope – a narrative dynamic that is incredibly satisfying to watch unfold, especially when the underdog becomes "the one". This is especially true with Some Kind of Wonderful (1987), a romantic teen comedy-drama, presented as a re-telling of the cult classic Pretty in Pink (1986). Just as viewers watched Penelope's unrequited feelings and Colin's cluelessness go on for two seasons, the main characters of Some Kind of Wonderful share a similar beginning that ends with a gratifying happy ending.

What Is 'Some Kind of Wonderful' About?

John Hughes was best recognized for his truthful depictions of suburban teenage life. The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off are just a few among the massive list of iconic films Hughes created during his renowned career. However, one of his most popular cult classics is Pretty in Pink. The fan-favorite movie, which was penned by Hughes but directed by Howard Deutch, featured an ending neither Hughes nor Deutch favored, as the original ending was rewritten following disapproval from test audiences. This would significantly influence the next collaboration by Hughes and Deutch titled Some Kind of Wonderful.

Set in a suburban American town in San Fernando Valley, working-class Keith Nelson (Eric Stoltz) has been best friends with tomboy drummer, Watts (Mary Stuart Masterson), since childhood. Keith has also had a long-time infatuation with the most popular girl in school, Amanda Jones (Lea Thompson). Drastically different from Watts, Amanda oozes charm and beauty. But despite her charisma, Amanda's spoiled rich boyfriend, Hardy Jenns (Craig Sheffer), does not appreciate or respect her. When Amanda finds Hardy cheating, Keith musters the courage and swoops in to ask out the girl of his dreams.

Amanda only agrees to the date to spite Hardy, and Watts tries to warn Keith that his crush isn't worth it. As Watts watches Keith put more effort into wooing Amanda, she becomes hurt, realizing that she does have feelings for him beyond friendship. One day, as Watts teaches Keith how to be a good kisser, they share a steamy kiss. Oblivious to Watts's feelings, Keith makes a drastic decision to impress Amanda with the "perfect" date. He empties his college fund, buys her a pair of diamond earrings, makes a reservation at a high-class restaurant, and rents an expensive car. Watts pretends to hide her heartache, and, out of her love for him, willingly helps Keith by being his chauffeur on the date.

Eventually, Keith does succeed in giving Amanda the "perfect" date with Watts watching from the sidelines. However, Amanda notices Watts and Keith have feelings for one another, and she returns the diamond earrings. The film ends on a "wonderful" high note with Keith coming to his senses, realizing he loves Watts, and he chooses her. After a tender kiss, the couple walks down the street together as Watts puts on the diamond earrings with Keith commenting, "You look good wearing my future."

Bridgerton's Colin and Penelope Are the New Keith and Watts

In an interview with ScreenRant, Howard Deutch debunked the myth about John Hughes creating Some Kind of Wonderful as a "remake" of Pretty in Pink. Deutch commented, "No, he had actually written the script prior to me finishing Pretty in Pink. But, it is true that the ending of Some Kind of Wonderful is more in the spirit with what the original ending of Pretty in Pink was, where true love endures." The original ending of Pretty in Pink saw Andie (Molly Ringwald) ending up with her best friend Duckie (Jon Cryer) at the prom. The negative reactions from test audiences led to a reshoot for the ending fans now know where Andie picks the handsome, popular Blane (Andrew McCarthy). Because Hughes was disappointed with the final ending of his popular, cult classic, he was more adamant that Some Kind of Wonderful would show the best friends choosing one another for a happily ever after. Keith and Watts represent what Andie and Duckie should have been. Though this type of friendship is difficult to manifest into romance within the real world, it's always a delight to see movie characters choose the right person.

In more ways than one, Keith and Watts' love story paved the way for many friends-to-lovers romances on screen. In the first two seasons of Shonda Rhimes' romantic drama, Colin and Penelope are portrayed as good friends. Viewers have restlessly watched as Penelope's unrequited feelings go next to nowhere as Colin — much like Keith — remains clueless about his friend's true feelings. Penelope and Watts also share many qualities that make their roles almost mirror reflections of one another. For instance, both characters are considered less attractive than the stereotypical "beauty" standard, despite their obvious charm. They are also not the first choices for their male leads and are looked upon as outsiders. Sadly, Penelope and Watts are both forced to watch their best friends pursue others and still choose to put that person's happiness before their own.

Polin’s new love arc in Bridgerton Season 3 is all the more gripping because it's unmistakable that they belong together. Like Keith and Watts, Penelope and Colin start as friends, giving them the advantage of having the strongest type of connection for a romantic relationship. It often takes a long time for characters to look past their friendship, but once they do take the leap, something more magical occurs on screen. Some Kind of Wonderful is a fantastic parallel to Bridgeton’s Polin for audiences yearning to explore another beautiful story of two old friends sealing the deal after the long denial of their true feelings.

Some Kind of Wonderful is currently available to rent or buy on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

