The Big Picture Tom Felton, Ashley Greene, and Amanda Crew star in the trailer for Some Other Woman.

The psychological thriller follows a woman named Eve as she questions her world and encounters a stalker.

Directed by Joel David Moore, the film will release exclusively in Regal Theatres on January 5, 2024.

Harry Potter franchise star Tom Felton, Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), and Ashley Greene (the Twilight franchise) are giving us some very heavy Single White Female vibes in the trailer for Some Other Woman, which Collider can exclusively share today. Directed by Joel David Moore (Spiral), the psychological thriller, which is set to release only in Regal Theatres on January 5, 2024, follows one woman’s inner struggle as she begins to question everything she thinks she knows about her world and the loved ones she holds dear.

In the trailer, viewers are introduced to Eve (Crew), a woman who travels alongside her husband, Peter (Felton) on a work trip to a remote island. While the tropical location seems like paradise, Eve soon gets cabin fever as she carries out the same routine day in and day out. While Peter wants to settle in and build a life along the island’s sandy shores, Eve can’t help but feel uneasy about the whole thing. When she starts seeing a woman (Greene) who is seemingly stalking her and her husband, Eve’s brain goes into a sort of psychosis where she has a challenging time deciphering fact from fiction. With a similar figure and brown hair, the two women look eerily alike and mind games between them both make it hard for the audience to separate their realities. Willing to do anything to hold her marriage and life together, Eve knows that her only choice is to stop the stranger before she takes everything.

Along with Felton, Greene, and Crew, Some Other Woman also stars Brooke Lyons (Paradise City) and ex-NBA player-turned-actor, Rick Fox (The Big Bang Theory). Along with helming the title, Moore also produces alongside Doug Murray and William G. Santor under the Productivity Media banner, with Max Osswald and Jason Jallet joining for Balcony 9 Productions. Executive producers include Productivity Media’s John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang and Balcony 9 President Rishi Bajaj. Moore directs from a script penned by Josh Long, Angela Gulner, and Yuri Baranovsky.

Joel David Moore’s Multi-Hyphenated Career

While many creatives stick to chasing after one goal, Moore saw sprawling possibilities for his career in Hollywood. An actor first and foremost, whether realizing it or not, viewers have seen Moore’s face in a slew of on-screen projects. From more recent appearances in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise to his early days in comedies, including Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story and Grandma’s Boy, Moore has an impressive resume in character work alone. Stepping behind the camera to test his filmmaking skills, Moore first did so with 2007’s psychological thriller, Spiral, in which he also starred alongside Zachary Levi, Amber Tamblyn, and Tricia Helfer. Some Other Woman marks Moore’s fourth turn as a director following his other two projects, Youth in Oregon and Hide and Seek.

Check out the trailer for Some Other Woman below and keep your eyes peeled on Regal’s website for tickets.