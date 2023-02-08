Enemies to lovers, friends to lovers, there are many tropes to pick and choose when it comes to rom-coms. Yet, Dave Franco's latest directorial project takes a new approach to the well-known genre, adding an unconventional love story to the mix. In Somebody I Used to Know, the relationships serve as a backdrop to the most important type of love out there: self-love. As a TV producer (played by Alison Brie, who also co-wrote the film) returns to her hometown only to rediscover an old flame and create deep connections with a new person in her life, she understands the value of staying true to one's self and how romance takes a part in that self-discovery journey.

Since this heartfelt film will be out this week, just in time for Valentine's Day, here is a detailed guide to its release date, cast, and everything else that we know so far about it.

When Is Somebody I Used to Know Coming Out?

As previously mentioned, Somebody I Used to Know will be coming out soon. The movie's release will be on this Friday, February 10, 2023. Since this is a Prime Video original, you will only be able to watch it through the streaming platform. The film was first announced in late August 2021, and Franco shared the following in a statement at the time:

“Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the 80’s and 90’s. We couldn’t be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we’re so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life.”

Watch the Somebody I Used to Know Trailer

Nothing is quite like being at home. In Ally's case, the much-needed break from her crammed work schedule is enough to make her reevaluate the priorities in her life. As seen in the Somebody I Used to Know trailer, she accidentally meets her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis) at a diner and their connection is still as powerful as it was in the past. However, time has gone by and a lot of things have changed back in Ally's hometown. For instance, Sean is officially off the market and is about to get married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a woman whose personality resembles that of Ally back when she was dating Sean. The more the protagonist gets involved in this couple's relationship, the messier the situation gets. This leads her to question her fate in love and how her identity has shifted over the years.

What Is the Plot of Somebody I Used to Know?

Here is the official synopsis of the film, provided by Prime Video:

"Workaholic TV producer Ally faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown. She spends a whirlwind evening reminiscing with her first love Sean and starts to question everything about the person she's become. Things only get more confusing when she discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy, whose confidence and creative convictions remind Ally of who she used to be."

Who's In the Somebody I Used to Know Cast?

In addition to working behind the scenes in the rom-com, Alison Brie stars in the film as Ally. The Community actress has navigated various comedic roles throughout the years, but has rarely had the chance to play a romantic lead, except for projects like Sleeping with Other People and The Five-Year Engagement. Brie appears opposite of Insecure's Jay Ellis, who is making his rom-com debut as a lead with the film. The actor's latest cinematic endeavor was none other than Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. Ellis plays Sean while Kiersey Clemons portrays his fianceé, Cassidy. Clemons starred in Zack Snyder's Justice League as Barry Allen's romantic interest Iris West, a role she is set to reprise later this year in The Flash.

Other names set to appear in the film include Danny Pudi (Community), Julie Hagerty (Airplane!), Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense), Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman), Evan Jonigkeit (Archive 81), and Zoë Chao (The Afterparty).

Who's Making Somebody I Used to Know?

As previously mentioned, this film is a collaboration between husband and wife, Dave Franco, and Alison Brie. The two have worked together on other films such as The Disaster Artist, The Little Hours, and The Rental. The latter film marked Franco's directorial debut, and Somebody I Used to Know is his follow-up. Franco and Brie worked together writing the script and Brie also serves as an executive producer on the project. In an interview with Screen Rant, Franco opened up about his experience working alongside Brie in coming up with the screenplay:

We built it from the ground up, we wrote it together, and we have such a good time. A lot of people ask, they're like, "How was it working with your wife?" And they say it in that skeptical tone, which is more informative of how they imagine it would be working with their own partner. But for whatever reason, it really works.

The actress also spoke about the collaboration in an interview with Comicbook addressing their vision for this film: