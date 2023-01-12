Prime Video is bringing a new romantic comedy film to its streaming service just ahead of Valentine's Day with Somebody I Used to Know, directed by Dave Franco (The Afterparty, Now You See Me franchise) and set to premiere on Prime Video Friday, February 10, 2023, which has been revealed in a new trailer and poster for the upcoming film.

The upcoming film follows Ally (Alison Brie), a workaholic TV producer that returns to her hometown after some troubles in her professional life. While in town, she reunites with Sean (Jay Ellis) her first love and ex. While the two are still friends, it is revealed that Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), which leads to Ally questioning her placement in Sean's life and her choices in the past.

The new 2-minute 9-second trailer introduces us to Ally and Sean as the pair have a day out after running into each other at a local bar. While it seems that an old flame might be reignited, a visit back to Sean's house and a family dinner reveals the engagement to Cassidy. While Ally wants to try and figure out how to deal with her feelings for Sean, the trailer shows her starting to bond with Cassidy, even commenting on how she reminds her of herself when she was younger. While the two bond, there is a clear uneasiness in Ally as she attempts to wrestle with her own feelings and letting go.

Image via Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know was directed by Franco as well as co-written by him and Brie. This film marks the fourth collaboration between Franco and Brie with previous projects being The Rental, The Disaster Artist, and The Little Hours. In addition to Brie, Ellis, and Clemons, the film features an all-star ensemble cast that includes. Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward), Danny Pudi (“Community,” Knights of Badassdom), and Julie Hagerty (Freddy Got Fingered, Airplane!).

Somebody I Used to Know is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10. You can check out the new trailer and poster, as well as read its official synopsis for the upcoming rom-com, down below: