Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Somebody Somewhere series finale.

There's a good chance you've never heard of Somebody Somewhere. The HBO comedy is one of those shows that has flown under the radar in a way that's downright criminal for a series this wonderful. During its three seasons, it follows the complicated journey of Sam Miller (the insanely talented Bridget Everett) as she moves back home to Manhattan, Kansas, following the death of her sister. Sam is someone who struggles with self-acceptance and with actually allowing herself to be happy, but once she finds her people, she's on the road to healing. The show is about everything from grief and loss to the importance of finding community, and it's told in a heartwarming and funny way. So, you'll understand why I'm pretty devastated that the series has now come to an end.

'Somebody Somewhere's Series Finale Is a Satisfying Masterpiece

The Season 3 (and series) finale serves as an ideal wrap-up for these characters' stories. Sam's best friend, Joel (Jeff Hiller), is able to find his voice in his relationship with Brad (Tim Bagley) and reconnects with his pastor, and Sam's sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), has finally learned to deal with her grief (instead of pushing it away). Sam is able to revel in the two most important connections she has made: with Joel (who acknowledges in this episode that as much as he loves Brad, Sam will always be his person), and Tricia (who has become her sister not just by blood, but now also by bond). And most importantly, Sam has decided to pursue a relationship with Iceland (Olafur Darri Olafsson), after never being truly open to finding love. The episode ends with Sam doing a rousing rendition of Miley Cyrus' "The Climb," which is the perfect way to illustrate that Sam is finally free. The final episode offers closure for all of its characters, but it only continued to solidify why I love this show so much.

I'm Going To Miss 'Somebody Somewhere's Characters

Close

HBO is known for its epic productions (such as Game of Thrones or The Penguin), with shows that are typically based on characters that viewers are already familiar with. So it's basically a miracle that Somebody Somewhere was even greenlit at all. It's a completely original concept and is a quiet, yet always honest and hilarious look at moving and relatable topics. There are incredibly painful moments (I dare anyone not to cry during the Season 2 moment when Sam confesses she's never been in love before), but there are also so many opportunities to laugh as well. Just like life itself, the messiness is mixed in with the joy during every episode.

As much as I loved the storylines and the humor (and of course, the times when Everett gets to showcase her amazing singing voice), it's the characters that I'm going to miss the most now that Somebody Somewhere is over. Every episode feels like a sneak peek into these people's real lives, which always made me jealous that I wasn't hanging out myself with Sam and the gang (getting French toast for the table at The Chef would be divine). The series also does an excellent job of illustrating diversity and inclusion; many of these characters would seem to be ostracized in a small Kansas town, but because they've found each other, they don't seem like outcasts at all. Above all, the aspect of the show that I'll miss the most is the friendship between Sam and Joel. Even with some rocky moments, their love for one another has always been unfailing. Their bond serves as a powerful reminder to me: all you need is one good friend who believes in you (and who will fight to convince you that you deserve the best!).

It's a shame that Somebody Somewhere has never found the widespread popularity it deserves. Despite a perfect finale, this understated, smartly-written series makes me wish that I could follow Sam and her friends on many more of their journeys. The only thing that's helping me not feel totally despondent about the series being over is that Everett herself is also not completely ready to say goodbye. In an interview with USA Today, she said, "I never want to say goodbye to these characters. I hope it's only goodbye for right now." Guess I'll just have to keep re-watching the first three seasons until HBO decides to put this fantastic show back on the air.

All three seasons of Somebody Somewhere are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Somebody Somewhere Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Release Date January 16, 2022 Creator Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen Cast Bridget Everett , Jeff Hiller , Mary Catherine Garrison , Danny McCarthy , Mike Hagerty , Murray Hill , Jane Drake Brody Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) MAX Studio Duplass Brothers Productions, The Mighty Mint Writers Hannah Bos , Paul Thureen , Patricia Breen Expand

Watch on Max