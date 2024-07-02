The Big Picture The Bear and Somebody Somewhere both explore complex characters and emotional depth, defying strict comedy or drama labels.

Bridget Everett's performance as Sam in Somebody Somewhere showcases her humor and singing talent, while the supporting cast shines in their respective roles.

Both shows emphasize the importance of friendship in their characters' journeys, using it as a central theme to drive the story forward.

The third season of The Bear has just dropped on Hulu, and by now, everyone knows about Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his quest to run a successful restaurant in Chicago. The series has already won 10 Emmys for its first season, including several for the cast and one for Best Comedy Series. As beloved as the show is, many people debate whether the series is truly a comedy since it is filled with some pretty dramatic, heart-wrenching scenes. The Bear definitely falls in that gray area: each episode falls around or slightly over 30 minutes, but it doesn't fit the traditional comedy mold with its darker undertones and serious plotlines. More and more shows are finding themselves in this space, unable to be defined by a strict comedy or drama label. Just like The Bear, the HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere is also just as wonderfully hard to characterize.

Somebody Somewhere is technically a comedy, but it is filled with heartbreaking storylines and a great deal of emotional depth (along with the many laughs it provides). The series, which first premiered in January 2022, stars Bridget Everett as a middle-aged woman named Sam who comes back to her hometown after the death of her sister. She decides to stay in this small town in Kansas but has to deal with her irascible mother and her buttoned-up sister (both of whom cause a lot of conflicts in Sam's life). However, Sam does have some healthy connections; her sweet father gives her the encouragement she needs to just be herself, and the friendship she forms with a man named Joel helps the show establish one of the best BFF partnerships on television these days.

Somebody Somewhere Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Release Date January 16, 2022 Creator Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen Cast Bridget Everett , Jeff Hiller , Mary Catherine Garrison , Danny McCarthy , Mike Hagerty , Murray Hill , Jane Drake Brody Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Studio Duplass Brothers Productions, The Mighty Mint Writers Hannah Bos , Paul Thureen , Patricia Breen Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Expand

The Entire Cast Shines in 'Somebody Somewhere'

Somebody Somewhere is like The Bear in that it has a lead that could easily carry its production alone. Everett has been in numerous projects over the years, but before this show, she was most known for her comedy and cabaret acts in New York. Somebody Somewhere is the first time that the exuberant Everett has been able to fully show off her humor and her stellar singing voice, as Sam frequently takes to the stage to belt out tunes on the series. Everett is always capable of bringing the laughs, but it's her softer moments on the show that display her immense talent. Sam is often extremely frustrated by her family's antics and by their inability to grow and heal from prior traumas. Even though Sam is often a hot mess herself who doesn't always make the healthiest choices, she is still committed to being authentic, which many people in her hometown community can't claim. Everett brings out Sam's vulnerability as she tries her best to handle the dysfunction around her.

As incredible as Everett is, similar to The Bear, the show is truly successful because of its supporting cast. Jeff Hiller plays Joel, an acquaintance from Sam's childhood who rekindles their friendship as he offers to show her the ropes around town. He introduces Sam to other kindred spirits who don't quite fit in, including Fred Rococo (Murray Hill). But it's the actors who inhabit Sam's family members that truly steal the show. Sam's mother, Mary Jo (Jane Brody), is a bristly woman who basically has no filter and who makes no qualms about openly criticizing Sam.

Sam's sister, Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison, in a stand-out performance), is super high-strung and always comes with a lot of drama. Even though Sam is the complete opposite of Tricia (who portrays herself as the picture-perfect wife and mother), the sisters carry the same emotional scars from growing up in their chaotic household. And then there's Sam's dad, who was played by the late Mike Hagerty. The actor finished filming Season 1 before he passed away, and Season 2 addresses his absence by saying he's on a fishing trip. But his character's presence is still felt throughout the series; it is his caring acceptance of Sam that allows her to keep going even when life disappoints her. Each of these actors brings a unique sensitivity to their roles, and the show is made better because of their innate ability to blend humor with more serious topics.

'Somebody Somewhere' Uses a Core Friendship To Set the Tone

In The Bear, one of the most touching elements of the series is the friendship between Carmy and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri). They push each other to be better, and their success wouldn't be possible without the other one's encouragement. The same is true of Sam and Joel's friendship in Somebody Somewhere. It often feels like Sam is searching for something, and when she moves back home, she finds her other half (even if it's platonic) in Joel. The two are incredibly similar, sharing a love for music and drinking martinis. But besides the more silly aspects of their friendship, Joel is also consistently supportive of Sam. He encourages her to step outside her comfort zone (like getting up and singing at gatherings), but most importantly, he shows her that she's capable of being loved. Sam is able to grow and move through her grief because Joel shows her this is possible, even in an environment where she feels stifled.

The Bear uses Chicago as another character in its storytelling, and Somebody Somewhere relies on that same technique. The series is set in Kansas, so there are plenty of shots of farms and fields, illustrating the circumstances Sam finds herself in. She moved away after high school, but now that she's back with her big personality and raucous ways, she has to contend with the oftentimes small-minded people that she's around once more. The friendships she forms with Joel, Fred, and others in their circle help show Sam that she can be herself even in less-accepting climates. Kansas and her hometown might not be where Sam fits in best, but she finally finds people there who love her unconditionally.

Somebody Somewhere has been picked up for a third season, but there's no official release date at this time. Although it's not clear exactly what challenges Sam and her crew of outsiders will face next, there is plenty more story to dive into going forward. With high-caliber writing and acting, it is certainly surprising that the series has managed to fly under the radar so far. After watching the first two seasons, it's obvious that Somebody Somewhere is every bit as deserving of Emmy love as The Bear.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Somebody Somewhere are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

