Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode HBO original comedy series Somebody Somewhere is a beautifully human look at small-town life and the struggle of not knowing what comes next. Sam (Everett) is experiencing a loss that she can’t seem to get on the same emotional page with her family about, and she’s trying to find her voice in a hometown that she’s unsure of where she fits in, but just living every day will help her find herself.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Jeff Hiller (whose character, Joel, idolized Sam in high school and now finds himself in the position of being her best friend), Mary Catherine Garrison (who plays Sam’s scrappy sister, Tricia) and Mike Hagerty (who plays Sam’s farmer father, Ed) talked about telling a story about love and family, how they each came to the project, the Joel-Sam friendship, and the authentically real family dynamic.

Collider: I had no idea what to expect from this show and I absolutely loved everything about it. I laughed out loud, I cried more than once, and I just want more. How did each of you react when you learned what this show was and what it was about, and how this is just such a very human story?

MARY CATHERINE GARRISON: I felt like it was a small show that’s about everything. It’s just about such big ideas. It’s such a generous show. There are very subtle takes on kindness and love and family. It’s exactly the kind of show that I would wanna watch, so I was beyond excited with every single script.

MIKE HAGERTY: Everybody goes through a change in the show. They become more accepting. It’s religious without being religious. It finds a way to tap into a spirituality that I think a lot of people in the world are looking for now. Hopefully, this will be something that can answer that need.

JEFF HILLER: And I’ve wanted to be Bridget Everett’s best friend since 2007.

And now you’ve found a way to make it a job and get paid for it, which is even more of a bonus.

HILLER: I was willing to pay, but she’s paying me.

How did each of you come to this? Did you go through an audition process? Did you meet with Bridget Everett? How did that work?

HAGERTY: I auditioned for it out in Los Angeles. It was a three stage process. It was a self-tape, which is what they’re doing nowadays. I didn’t know Bridget, but I had worked with Carolyn Strauss on a show on HBO many years ago. I guess she remembered me from that, which was 15 years ago. I believe she suggested me, so they brought me in. We improvised a little bit, Bridget and I, and we hit it off. And then, they asked me to come back, which I did. Then, they offered me the job. I’m not very good with the taped auditions. I haven’t gone to the trouble of getting a studio or setting up cameras or anything, so I pretty much did it on my iPad and I don’t think it looked very good, but they liked it, and they bought it. That’s how I came to it.

HILLER: Bridget emailed me and said, “Hey, would you be interested in auditioning for this?” And I thought, “Oh my God, I’ve been chosen.” And I’ve since found out that she sent that to every gay actor in New York and L.A., but that’s okay because I got it. And then, when I had the call back, they never turned on the camera. I was like, “They’re not even filming me. It’s not gonna work.” And then, they called me the next day and said, “Oh my God, we forgot to turn on the camera.” And so, they brought me back.

GARRISON: Bridget and I were actually roommates for almost 10 years. We lived together on the upper west side on 83rd and Amsterdam, for real long time. We’ve kept in touch. I don’t live in New York anymore. I’ve been living in Virginia for the past five years. She emailed and said, “HBO is looking to cast this.” First of all, it was so cool that she’s got her own show and that she has such a hand in it. It’s so much her voice and her sense of humor, which I find to be singular and so special. She’s one of the most naturally funny and hilarious people I’ve ever come in contact with, so I was so thrilled for her. And then, I read the part, and I was like, “Well, I’m not sure what kind of fit this would be, but I wanna act with her.” We never did anything together, in all those years. And so, we just did a Zoom producer’s audition, and boy was I nervous. Something about that just scared me to death, but it went great. We have great chemistry as friends, and it translated. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. It really is. This is penultimate for me. I’ve loved every second.

HAGERTY: It’s been a wonderful time, working together. Some people have histories with each other and some don’t, and we’re not all in scenes together. I didn’t have any scenes with Jeff, but we hung out a little bit. The chemistry really works. We were working under tough conditions. It was during the height of the COVID situation. We didn’t know exactly what was going on with it. At the time, we were all inoculated, but we didn’t know if that was gonna work or what the correct protocol was, so that brought us together too. It was a common enemy. And the way they worked with us and the diligence they had on the set brought us all together too. It put us in a situation where we became a team and that shows in the show.

Jeff, I love the relationship that your character has with Bridget’s character. There’s something just so special and magical about the weird odd couple, buddy duo thing that you guys have going on. How much fun was it to explore that? Do you have a favorite moment with your characters?

HILLER: I love it too. Weirdly, it’s a dynamic that I have with many friends, of sparring, but also giggling and laughing. It’s also something I’ve never seen on camera. We shot an episode that’s basically all in a car, and it was so fun. We were trapped in there because there were cameras on either side of us, and it was like volleyball, bouncing it back and forth. It was so fun to have the script, and then get to do a fun take where we got to mess it up a little bit and improvise a little bit. We really worked well together. It’s clear that Joel worships Sam, but he’s finally getting a chance to have some agency in the relationship and not just be on the sidelines watching.

Was your dog co-star as temperamental as it seemed?

HILLER: Well, first of all, she’s a she, and she is not a professionally trained dog. There was something very special about that to me because all of us have been working hard for 20 or 30, maybe more, years. We’re finally in this space where the story is about us and it’s so rare, and to have a dog that isn’t like, “I’m perfectly trained,” was perfect. It was like, “Yes, of course you’re not perfectly trained. We’re all just a bunch of misfits. Now stay with me.” But she was a very good dog.

Mike and Mary Catherine, even when it seems like Sam and her family are going to go off the rails, they manage to come back together. These sisters are just so different, but they find a way to bond, and while her father doesn’t know how to open up and express himself with words, you can still feel the love there. What was it like for you guys to explore this family and to really have love as a base for that?

GARRISON: I don’t know how sane your family is, but I think we can all relate to having a little bit of crazy in our families, the basis of that being love. Even if you don’t think you wanna connect, you do wanna connect. And even if you don’t wanna love them, you can’t help that you do. All of these dynamics played out so well, and it felt so real to me. As someone with all the same family issues as everybody else, it just was very natural and fun. I felt like we were really able to ride these waves and explore, and it was very gratifying for me.

HAGERTY: Yeah, there’s definitely a strong family there. They don’t relate to each other that well, but in the arc of the show, they do find a way to knock down some of those barriers. Not all of them, but they’re making progress and they’re moving forward. I guess that’s all that any family can ask, as long as you don’t slide backwards. I think that the family, by episode seven, is better off, in many ways. All of the people are better off, in many ways, then they are in the beginning. They’re just trying to get to a point where they can find their own little niche in this world that gets more complicated every day, but somehow gets simpler too.

GARRISON: That’s why this show, to me, feels so generous. Each character has their own story and their own journey. No one is two-dimensional. I feel like it’s a bunch of three-dimensional, complicated people, and it’s not a cynical take on anybody. There’s a very generous heart, at the center of the show, which is such a positive and pleasurable thing to work on.

HAGERTY: Sometimes you don’t wanna know too much about characters because you don’t want that to get it in the way of your acting. If you’re not supposed to know that information yet, but you’ve privy to it, it might affect how you play this scene. But everybody has their own little arc here. You can follow that lead and not worry about what’s going on with other people’s lives. They have complications and problems too, but they’re not necessarily woven with yours. The focal point is Bridget and her character, and everybody interacts with her. I didn’t see some characters at all, but the character of Ed, the father, does have his own arc and it’s so well written that it was very easy to follow. There was a great roadmap written for all the characters by the wonderful writers.

Jeff, one of my favorite moments is when Bridget is singing you that song. It’s just such a beautiful, sweet moment. What was that like to experience and to really be in that moment with her?

HILLER: She was very careful not to let me hear the song before we did the first take. I was like, “Well, that’s silly. Come on! I can act.” But it was great because it was really beautiful. It really genuinely touched me. On its own, without even the context of the show and the arc of the season, it’s just a beautiful song. We also shot it towards the end. We did block shooting, so things were all wonky. We didn’t shoot episode one and then episode two. But thankfully, we did shoot that at the very end of the shooting process, and it felt truthful and fictional. It was Joel feeling that, but it was also Jeff, if I may talk about my character and myself in the third person.

Mike, I also really loved Ed’s moment with Fred Rococo (Murray Hill) and how he opens up emotionally with Fred in a way that he doesn’t with his own family. What was it like to have that moment? Do you think it helps Ed find his strength to see that he is also vulnerable?

HAGERTY: That was an interesting scene. I didn’t know exactly how to approach it, but the scene is really just a couple of guys out in the field talking about life and their crap. Just the acceptance is probably something that Ed wouldn’t have been able to do, 10 or 15 years earlier, or even 10 or 15 days ago, but things have opened up for him. I do a lot of background and thinking about it, and I think the guy’s probably got a good soul that he’s finally getting in touch with. I hope that’s interesting to watch.

Mary Catherine, I very much appreciated your character’s idea for the pillow in her shop. I need to get one of those for myself.

HAGERTY: I think they’ll be on sale on the HBO website.

Somebody Somewhere airs on Sunday nights on HBO.

