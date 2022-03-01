Starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, the seven-episode HBO original comedy series Somebody Somewhere is a beautifully human look at small-town life and the struggle of not knowing what comes next. Sam (Everett) is experiencing a loss that she can’t seem to get on the same emotional page with her family about, and she’s trying to find her voice in a hometown that she’s unsure of where she fits in, but just living every day will help her find herself.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Jon Hudson Odom (who plays Michael, the boyfriend of Sam’s newfound best friend Joel) and Murray Hill (who plays Fred Rococo, a serious soil scientist by day and a flashy Master of Ceremonies by night, who’s just looking to carve out his little bit of happiness) talked about not really knowing what this incredibly special show would turn into, their path to being cast in their roles, how beautifully the series captures community, the authentic portrayal of humanity, and their favorite character moments with Everett’s character, Sam.

Collider: I love this show. I had no idea what to expect from it, but I loved everything about it. I laughed out loud, I cried more than once, and I just want more. When the opportunity to do this came your way, how much did you know about it? Did you have any idea exactly what this would be and how great these characters were?

MURRAY HILL: I didn’t know too much about how the show was gonna be written. I’ve been very good friends with Bridget [Everett] for 20 plus some years, although we’re both still in our 30s. I know how her life and her background, with her story of coming to New York, finding her voice singing, and just becoming this larger than life person. I knew it was gonna have some shades of that, but I didn’t know how it was gonna be written into small town Kansas because I see her in a big city. So, I was excited that I got to be a part of the pre-city life.

JON HUDSON ODOM: I didn’t know much about it. I had the pilot and speculated, as to where I thought maybe the show was gonna go and what was gonna happen with each of the characters. And then, as we got each episode, I was pleasantly surprised at the journey that they take, not only Bridget on, but all the characters throughout the series. They did a really beautiful job of capturing community and capturing that struggle, of picking yourself up, after the fall.

I also really loved that any and every one of these characters could easily become a stereotype, but they’re not. They’re celebrated for who they are. There’s so much love and acceptance on this show, which I think is really beautiful.

HILL: I’m a comedian, during the evenings, and I sometimes say in my act that stereotypes are facts. We might be stereotypes, but we actually exist. Bridget, in her life in New York and her cabaret scene, knows characters like us. It’s based on authenticity, which is what separates a show that is stereotypical and makes you go, “Ugh, that’s awful. That doesn’t feel right.” Because this is authentic, it feels right, and I think you picked up on that energy.

Jon, did you come to this? Did you go through a whole audition process for this?

ODOM: Yes, I was actually moving to L.A., and the night before I left, I got the call, read the script, put myself on tape, and then headed off to L.A. I didn’t hear back for a couple of months, but as soon as I got the call, I was absolutely over the moon to work on this project with some legends in the business. So, I went through the normal updating process that the struggling actor goes through.

Which sounds like absolutely no fun at all. Auditioning seems like the worst possible thing you could do, trying to figure out what they’re looking for in a self-tape.

ODOM: It’s like throwing darts at the wall and hoping they stick.

HILL: I didn’t have to audition for this role. I made a joke to Bridget that, if I did audition, I wouldn’t have gotten the part. I’m zero for 50 on self-tapes. I cannot get a role, doing self-tapes. This pandemic has screwed my career. Thank God, I didn’t have to audition and I got the job.

There are also heavy topics explored in this series. There’s death and grief, there’s alcoholism and addiction and recovery, and there’s infidelity. Just feeling like you’re stuck in a place that you aren’t sure how to get out of is something that’s very universal for people to relate to. What were the challenges of balancing all of this heavier stuff with the comedy of it all? Did this feel like a tone that was tricky, or did it feel like it was easy to find because it really is so human?

HILL: For me, I drew on the feelings that I’ve had in my life. I’ve experienced all those things, in fact, in the last a week. It’s really tapping into these feelings. In live theater, which is how Bridget and I know each other, you only see what’s in front of you. On TV, you see that, but you also see the personal life, and you see how they deal with conflict and grief. You see the whole picture. That’s drawn from her life and my life, and I think that’s the beauty of the show.

ODOM: Especially after coming out of the pandemic, where we were all dealing with various stages of grief and loss and mourning, and having to re-evaluate our lives, as soon as I read this script, you could see all of these people. You’ve known every single one of these people, at some point in your life and in whatever form they might have taken. Hannah [Bos] and Paul [Thureen] did such a beautiful job of really filling the script with so much heart and so much laughter, at the same time. That was truly a joy to bring to life.

It’s an ensemble that feels very much like the Island of Misfit Toys. These might all be very lonely people, if they hadn’t found each other, but because they all find each other and are in each other’s orbits, there’s some comradery there.

HILL: You just referenced the greatest Christmas special, ever. That’s the whole show. This is the HBO version of the Rudolph special.

Because we really get to know all of your characters, as they find their way into Sam’s orbit, do you have a favorite moment between your character and Sam?

ODOM: My favorite moment is probably in the pilot, when we’re talking about the book. That was one of the first scenes that we shot and it was the first time that I got to meet Fred Rococo. It was the first time that all the misfits came together and we got to see our little motley crew in the church. It was not only a very special moment in my life, but a very special moment for Michael as well, as Bridget is being ushered into this new world.

HILL: I think my favorite scene with Bridget was when we were at the café. As you can probably tell, I like to do pranks and tell jokes in between the takes. She would be very in her head, thinking about the next line because she’d be working all day, and I would just come in for one scene, and then leave. That particular café scene, we were just riffing back and forth. They kept the camera rolling and let us improv. We just cracked each other up. We kept taking it further and further, and maybe too far. That was my favorite. They just let us play. Bridget loosened up and I loosened up, and we just were going for it. That was fun.

One of my favorite moments in the whole season is the moment that Ed (Mike Hagerty) and Fred Rococo have together. There’s something so beautiful about him opening up in a way that he doesn’t with his own family. What was it like to share that moment in the fields?

HILL: I was starstruck with him because Mike has been in so much. I’ve seen him in so much. He’s such a great character actor. He’s from an improv background and I was just like blown away. Mike has the biggest heart and he’s such a good actor that, when we were doing that scene, and maybe this is what acting is, but I was legitimately touched by him. It was a real response that I had. Maybe that’s what you picked up. I really had empathy and care for him, like it was real. I guess I should go back to therapy.

Somebody Somewhere airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

