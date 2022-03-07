Somebody Somewhere is a fresh take on “faking it until you make it,” and the reality of life past the age of 40. The show offers a reassuring narrative amid so much instability. Starring Bridget Everett (Fun Mom Dinner) as Sam, a grieving sister who comes back home to Kansas to find closure, Somebody, Somewhere is about the complexities of living. Unfortunately, home is a city not big enough for her personality or dreams where everyone’s looks are measured in equal parts judgment and pity. How can she come back to a place that never was “home” to her? “Home” is the people she loves, especially the sister she lost and took care of during her final years.

Sam’s characterization and entire trajectory on the show dwell on self-actualization, not just through her grief but through who she is outside her life in a small town. The idea of a small town magnifying lens on the lives of Sam and her family speaks to the current anxieties of people of all ages. The idea of figuring things out at a certain age becomes more encompassing as Sam becomes a point of connection to the audience. As her family begins to unravel underneath the unrealistic expectations set upon them by external forces, Sam realizes that everyone else is just as unsure about the future as she is. They’re just better at hiding it until that magnifying glass is directed at them.

In its simplicity, Somebody Somewhere is about everyone out there right now making it work. Despite their age or place in life, the act of pretending speaks more to humanity's disconnect than anything else. It’s a refreshing introspective look at adult characters acting out like their high school personas, almost as if no time has passed. As Sam regains her footing after losing her sister, she begins to pick at the fragile threads holding her family together. At the tapestry, that’s become the lie they tell themselves to survive in rural Kansas. It’s also the lies they tell themselves to hide the pain.

The pain of a loveless marriage comes to light as Sam finds out her sister’s husband was cheating on her with her best friend. And her mother is an alcoholic who’s drinking herself into a stupor every evening despite Sam’s father's denials. The town also has a way of pretending marginalized members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t exist, despite clear evidence to the contrary. Characters like one of Sam’s high school friends Joel, played by Jeff Hiller (The Little Tin Man), whose identity as a gay man is an ambiguous allusion. Yes, he’s “open” but “open” to a community that doesn’t want to see him for all that he is. Someone who has to hide the lively choir practices from the pastor of his church because he fears it’s “too much, too soon” to have so many people from marginalized groups bask in the joy of living and existing. But also Joel’s connection to faith and how to reconcile it with his sexuality.

Joel’s existential crisis in his 40s and Sam’s residual turmoil speaks to the false expectations of adulthood and of maturity. Does maturity mean paying a mortgage and holding down a 9-5 job? That’s no longer the base-level expectations on maturity. It’s now being emotionally and financially balanced in ways that no human being can live up to. Somebody, Somewhere pulls the curtain back on this idealized version of adulthood that permeates how people develop and grow up. There’s a checklist to be met when we’re the ones making the checklist up. The show extends the narrative of existentialism from 20- to 30-year-old characters into this never-ending quest of self-discovery. Knowing “yourself” is not linear, nor does it stop a specific time in your life.

Sam not only learns more about her family and hometown but about herself. She rediscovers her love of music and singing. She forges a new relationship with her estranged sister, and creates a sense of community with those who’ve also lived in the margins of their hometown. Community and selfhood through those bonds she’s either strengthened or recently built. It’s meeting people where they are. Whether it’s helping her father accept her mom’s alcoholism or helping her family confront her sister's death, Sam is still figuring it out. Everyone in her life is. She just happens to be more exhausted from having to fake it.

Somebody, Somewhere is uncovering some of the universal fears of being an “adult” through the simplicity of everyday life. What binds humanity together? It’s that very fear of getting old and having to keep pretending everything in our lives is perfect. Sam is not an unstable force to the audience. She’s the reflection of everyone’s anxieties about the world’s expectations. These arbitrary lines humanity has built on what it means to be human past your 40s, 50s, and so on. They’re fallible lines. Easily erasable. Ever-changing and evolving. What may seem to be a “mess” as it applies to Sam’s life because she came back home, with no real job or direction in life, is simply someone living their life. It is finding meaning every day instead of having to look to the future all the time. Sam starts to crystalize into the only character on the show that understands just how fleeting life is, and how much of it is out of anyone’s control, especially after losing her sister. The idea of a “messy life” became merely… life. It is a mess, but it’s also all the other things. Wonderful, lonely, happy, scary, and all the endless adjectives.

Just like Sam, Somebody, Somewhere is not interested in sermons of life, or setting up even more parameters through which human beings should lead their lives. Instead, it’s dismantling those perceptions and expectations. When high school would feel like the most crucial part of someone’s life, the only factor, it becomes clear that it’s merely a word in the long novel that’s life. As Sam recounts moments of her past, it’s her present that impacts the past, present, and future of her life, despite what she may see as the messes.

