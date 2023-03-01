Bridget Everett is back in new images for the second season of HBO's comedy, Somebody Somewhere. Thanks to Vanity Fair, audiences can take a look at the actress reprising her role as Sam, a woman who actively tries to find happiness in her life while grieving the death of her sister. The loss of her sibling coupled with the fact that she is over forty years old makes Sam fall into a midlife crisis, leaving her in a place where the road to inner peace looks like an impossible task. Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen created the series, which is set to return to HBO on April 23 with all-new episodes.

The show is partially based on Everett's life, giving additional emotional meaning to Sam's journey. The first season of Somebody Somewhere was also about Sam going back to her hometown, even if she never felt comfortable in the place she grew up in. The people around her treated her with a lot of pity due to the situation her family was going through, and that was the last thing the character needed. Seven episodes were released as part of the show's debut season, with Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison and Danny McCarthy rounding out the cast.

In an interview with Collider while promoting the first season of the show, Everett discussed the process she took to get the show developed at HBO, which included getting producer Carolyn Strauss involved after she finished working on Game of Thrones. Thureen also spoke about how they were in the middle of figuring out their vision for the series when the pandemic forced the crew to continue developing Somebody Somewhere through virtual meetings. Thankfully, the show was filmed in 2021, and it premiered on HBO and HBO Max in January of last year.

The Search for Happiness Goes On

A trailer for the upcoming episodes was released by HBO last month, showing Sam and Joel having a lovely conversation in the car, which leads to Sam's own rendition of Laura Branigan's 'Gloria'. When the second season of Somebody Somewhere premieres on April 23, Sam will continue to explore what life has to offer to her after the struggles she's suffered with. Through the friendships she develops and getting to know herself better, the show's protagonist will get one step closer to the closure she needs after such a devastating loss.

