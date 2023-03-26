With its genuine warmth and earnestness, Somebody Somewhere demonstrated that television shows that portray the ups and downs of real life can nonetheless make you smile from ear to ear. When the show first aired, it dominated with its unique, endearing, and relatable plot, particularly for Gen X. Though, the trials of life are completely generation-less, making Somebody Somewhere a perfect watch for anyone who loves an emotional, soothing, and real story. It tells the tale of a 40-something eccentric outsider who, after years of residing in Lawrence, has relocated back to Manhattan, where the rest of her family still resides.

Given the brilliance of the storyline, this underappreciated gem, which is partially inspired by the life of the lead actress and producer Bridget Everett, got renewed for a second season by HBO last year in February. Everything about the show makes it a wonderful off-center snapshot of life in deep-red Kansas, including the sadness, happiness, pain, acceptance, grief, loneliness, family and friends, insiders and outsiders, and the sorrow, happiness, agony, and anguish. Find out the release date, discover the plot, watch the official teaser, and learn everything you need to know about this gem of a show!

When and Where Is Somebody Somewhere Season 2 Releasing?

HBO announced the premiere date for Somebody Somewhere Season 2 on March 1, 2023The unusual best friends Sam and Joel will return for more laughs and possibly a few tears on Sunday, April 23, 2023. The second season will have seven episodes, scheduled to release weekly on Sundays, starting April 23 from 10:30 PM-11:00 PM EST. The season will end with its seventh episode premiering on May 28, 2023. Season 2 of Somebody Somewhere is currently scheduled to have seven episodes and will premiere on HBO Max. Viewers need to have an HBO Max subscription to watch Somebody Somewhere. You can stream the first season on HBO Max before Season 2 drops by clicking the button below.

Watch the Somebody Somewhere Season 2 Teaser Trailer

HBO released an official teaser for Somebody Somewhere Season 2 on March 1. You can watch it in the player below:

The teaser opens with Sam (Everett) and her co-worker and friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) sitting in a car while Joel talks about his "dream wedding." Joel elaborates on how he imagines his wedding, and then we see Sam in her usual witty and charismatic self singing "Gloria" by Laura Branigan when requested by Joel. The two then start singing together as they enjoy their new-found happiness in their self-discovery. The 1-minute teaser sets Season 2 against a cute, funny, and charming backdrop, hinting at more fun to come.

What's the Plot of Somebody Somewhere Season 2?

The official plot synopsis of Somebody Somewhere Season 2 is as follows:

The second season will follow Sam (Bridget Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but beneath it, all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season 2 reminds us that families are hard, even fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever.

We see how Sam appears as a tower of strength for her family, including her sister Tricia, mother Mary Jo, and father Ed, as she struggles with loss and acceptance of the passing of her ailing sister. Sam also supports Tricia during her divorce from Rick, who had been having an affair with her best friend and business colleague Charity. In Season 2, fans will get to see where their fresh insights and enthusiasm lead them when Sam quits her day job and Joel decides he does want the traditional married life, a home, and all the traditional things. Fans will also discover how the equation between Tricia, Rick, and Charity evolves after previous events.

Who's In the Cast of Somebody Somewhere Season 2?

All the main cast members from the first season are expected to return for the second season to continue the magic they created on-screen with their realistic portrayal of life. Bridget Everett will return with her charm as Sam, a woman in her 40s trying to find happiness and going on a road to self-discovery after losing her ailing sister Holly. Jeff Hiller (American Horror Story: NYC) as Joel accompanies her on her journey as a co-worker and friend, and navigates his ups and downs with his boyfriend Michael, played by Jon Hudson Odom. Sam has a lot going on with her family, like navigating her relationship with her mother, Mary Jo, portrayed by Jane Drake Brody - who is battling alcoholism and is unable to come to terms with the death of her daughter - and her father Ed. The season also features the first new episodes since the death of Mike Hagerty (Friends), the venerable character actor who portrayed Sam's father Ed, the reclusive patriarch of the Miller family who handled his loss by being overly affable and conciliatory.

Mary Catherine Garrison (Veep) stars as Tricia Miller, Sam's sister who runs a store called Tender Moments and is going through a divorce from her cheating husband Rick, played by Danny McCarthy (Prison Break). More heartbreak comes in for her when she discovers that Rick is cheating on her with Heidi Johanningmeier's (100 Days to Live) character Charity, the co-owner of Tender Moments. Murray Hill will also return as the one-in-a-zillion Fred Rococo, a soil scientist and master of ceremonies.

Who's Making Somebody Somewhere Season 2?

Somebody Somewhere is created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, and produced by Shuli Harel along with executive producers Bridget Everett, Carolyn Strauss, Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Patricia Breen, and Tyler Romary. Robert Cohen, Jay Duplass, and Lennon Parham serve as the directors and Shana Hagan is behind the excellent cinematography. Patricia Jones has composed the music and the writers credited for Season 2 include creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Bridgette Everett, Lisa Kron, and Rachel Axler. The series is distributed by HBO and the production companies involved with the series are Duplass Brothers Productions and The Mighty Mint.