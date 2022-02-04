HBO has announced the second season renewal of surprise smash hit Somebody Somewhere. The announcement comes only three days after its third episode debut. The comedy-drama, inspired by the life of star Bridget Everett, premiered on HBO on January 16 and will air new episodes weekly until its February 27 season finale.

Somebody Somewhere centers around Sam (played by Everett), born and raised in Kansas and recently grappling with the loss of her sister, while finding her place in her hometown. Discovering solace in singing and in friends, Sam takes on a journey to discover herself and lead a community where people can find their voice. Despite its short run, the show has already garnered praise for its relatable characters and heartfelt message.

“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, “it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble.” Somebody Somewhere currently holds a 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics fawning over Everett’s captivating performance. As a comedian, Everett has appeared in numerous cameo roles and in comedy as herself. Somebody Somewhere is the actress’s first leading role in a television show.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Somebody Somewhere': Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison & Mike Hagerty on Telling a Story About Love and Family

Also starring as Season 1 regulars are Jeff Hiller (Nightcap), Mary Catherine Garrison (Veep), Danny McCarthy (The Ballad of Buster Scroggs), and Mike Hagerty (Lucky Louie). Starring in recurring roles are Murray Hill (Welcome to Flatch), Jon Hudson Odom (Lovecraft Country), Heidi Johanningmeier (100 Days to Live), and Jane Brody (Chicago Fire). The series is helmed by creators Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen. “We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere,” Gravitt stated as the second season was confirmed.

Along with writing duties, Bos and Thureen also executive produce the seven-episode series with Everett and fellow writer Patricia Breen. Also credited as executive producers are Carolyn Struss, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, and Tyler Romary. Jay Duplass and Robert Cohen direct the series.

With only four episodes left, this hidden gem of a series is sure to pull at heartstrings as Sam grapples with loss and love. New episodes of Somebody Somewhere are currently airing on HBO, with previous episodes available for streaming on HBO Max. No release date has yet been confirmed for Season 2.

'The Color Purple': Oprah Winfrey Unveils Full Cast of Musical Film Adaptation Winfrey is producing the film alongside Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 1985 film.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email