When your life crumbles before your eyes, you have three options: run, hide, or drink excessive amounts of Pinot Grigio. For Somebody Somewhere's Tricia Miller (Mary Catherine Garrison), it ended up being a solid mix of all three. Sam (Bridget Everett) and Joel (Jeff Hiller) might be the de facto front-runners of the HBO series, but a new leader of the pack might have just emerged in this second season. Sam's sister Tricia, who had until this point been known as a fairly up-on-her-high-horse sort of person, is actually proving to have quite a few more layers than we were previously aware of. Tricia's life always had solid roots and Sam's was more up in the air, sort of like an omelet in flight above a frying pan. In a way, Tricia and Sam's lives have sort of flip-flopped.

We Aren't Supposed to Like Tricia Miller

Tricia is one of those characters who's almost too easy to hate. Many of us disliked her from the get-go simply because of how cruel she always treats Sam, and to be fair, that's a solid reason to hate someone. She lords her life over her, making slight digs at her constantly for not having her life together in the way that she deems appropriate and acceptable, and Sam takes it like a champ. She understands that this constant maltreatment is a character flaw of Tricia's and has accepted her regardless.

But in reality, what did Tricia have that was so great? Deciding to get married and having a child doesn't actually make you above anyone else—that's a big lie when it comes to life. Doing that is exactly what it is: a decision. And co-owning a mostly-forgettable, kitschy store named Tender Moments that sold superfluous home objects with sayings like "Blessed" and "Live, Laugh, Love" printed on them doesn't mean you are superior.

Just as Tender Moments is a place for customers to buy tacky signs that say things that they want to be true about their life, Tricia has presented a version of herself to her family and friends that isn't actually all that honest. Signs like those in the store articulate what the owners want their guests to think, but it's often a false reality people cling to. And in a similar vein, Tricia chooses to leave out any flaws in her own life.

In Season 1, it's revealed that Tricia's husband, Rick (Danny McCarthy), had been cheating on her with the same best friend, Charity (Heidi Johanningmeier), that she co-owned Tender Moments with. And in an instant, two main sources of joy in her life were ripped from her: her store and her best friend. Now that her daughter, Shannon (Kailey Albus), has left for college in Season 2, Tricia is alone for practically the first time in her life, forcing her to reveal a much more emotional side of herself than we had ever been able to see.

Season 2 Forces Tricia to Face the Facts

At the beginning of Season 2, Tricia invites Sam and Joel over for dinner one night as a way to feel less alone, though it ends up becoming a fairly odd three-person meal filled with overlooked slights and overfilled wine glasses. "But Sam, you've always been alone," Tricia says at one point. "I mean, you're good at it or used to it or whatever. It's fine for you, and that's fine. I just never thought that I would end up like this—just never saw it."

And while this was an incredibly awful dig, it was also an honest confession. In a weird sort of way, this dinner marked a turning point for Tricia. By acknowledging out loud that her past is her past and that this is her life now, she is able to become just a teeny bit more aware of the world around her—and recognize that there is a world around her. Despite that, it's going to take some time for Tricia to earn back the relationships she burned in the past from her tunnel vision. The lack of support around her is a stark reminder of just how many people she isolated in her life by being so blinded by herself, something Mary Catherine Garrison plays effortlessly.

With the dissolution of both her friendship and business with Charity, it finally came time for Tricia to find a new job, and for now, it's working at a grocery store in the area. While at work one day, she ends up running into an elderly Tender Moments customer, and in their conversation, it became clear that the customer thought that she was actually Charity, not Tricia. After the customer congratulates her on her newfound, booming real estate career, Tricia has to sadly reveal that she is not, in fact, Charity. It's bad enough running into anyone at the grocery store, let alone someone who thinks you're doing a lot better in life than you actually are.

Later on at home, Tricia doom-scrolls through Charity's Instagram feed, staring at each photo of her former best friend and her ex-husband, both seemingly going on with life fairly happily without her in it. And despite the genuine sadness of the situation, it's allowing us—the audience—to take a more honest look into who Tricia really is. She's finally started to let us into her true self as opposed to the façade that she was so accustomed to presenting to the world at large.

And through these smaller (dare I say, tender) moments of daily life with Tricia, it feels like there actually might be hope for this character who we had been so used to hating. Perhaps this extra time will give her the space to repair her relationship with Sam, the one person who has genuinely stuck by her side despite being treated like garbage. Sometimes it takes a massive life explosion to get someone to take a solid inventory of their life. Maybe Tricia shouldn't take down her "Live, Laugh, Love" sign just yet, because simplifying her life into those three words might actually be what she needs most right now.