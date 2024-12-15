[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Somebody Somewhere.]

Summary Bridget Everett reflects on the miracle of creating three seasons of the HBO series 'Somebody Somewhere' that focus on love and acceptance.

The show captures real-life emotions through humor and balance in serious scenes while exploring growth against all odds.

Sam's journey through change and finding connections highlights the importance of self-acceptance and friendship.

The HBO series Somebody Somewhere has followed Sam (Bridget Everett) on her journey of self-discovery through the laughs and the tears for three seasons. Coming to terms with loss in a hometown she wasn’t sure where she fit in, Sam has found the people who love and accept her for who she is and who also push her to be the best version of herself that she can be. It’s a beautiful story about the importance of friendship and connection and how, in order to truly love others in life, we must love and accept ourselves with all of our imperfections.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Everett talked about the miracle of getting to make three seasons of Somebody Somewhere, how proud she is of the series, whether she’s better at dealing with change than Sam is, having loved the time she spent with co-star Jeff Hiller as he played Joel, stand-out scenes in the final season, the Thanksgiving episode, taking every opportunity to sing, the dynamic with “Iceland” (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), and how she has an idea of what would come next, if they ever get to make a movie.

Bridget Everett Is So Proud of the Work They Did on 'Somebody Somewhere'

Collider: For three seasons, at its core, this has really been a series about love and acceptance of others, but also oneself. Each of these characters is really a mess in their own way, but it would be great to have any of them in your life as a friend. What has it meant to you to be able to put something like this out in the universe, and then how hard is that to say goodbye to?

BRIDGET EVERETT: It feels unreal. I know I’ve lived the experience, but until it’s in my rearviewmirror, I’m never gonna believe it happened. I feel like the show is very different. Probably now, it would never get made. I think it’s a miracle that HBO put it on the air. I still can’t believe our pilot got picked up, and now we have three seasons of it, we’re on HBO, and I’m talking to you. I’ve talked to all these different people and it’s just unreal. It’s hard to move on from that. But right now, I’m just so proud of it. It might be my favorite [season] of the three.

This is a show about people being human. There’s no fancy twist to it. You just feel every emotion while you’re watching it.

EVERETT: That’s life though, right? If my family ever talks about anything serious, there’s always some joking. It’s important to have balance in the show. Any time there’s a serious scene, we don’t want it to feel too heavy or too sappy. We want it to feel like a real-life conversation, where you try to pick yourself out of it.