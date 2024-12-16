[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of Somebody Somewhere.]

The HBO series Somebody Somewhere has followed Sam (Bridget Everett) on her journey of self-discovery through the laughs and the tears for three seasons. Coming to terms with loss in a hometown she wasn’t sure where she fit in, Sam has found the people who love and accept her for who she is and who also push her to be the best version of herself that she can be. It’s a beautiful story about the importance of friendship and connection and how, in order to truly love others in life, we must love and accept ourselves with all of our imperfections.

In Season 3, Joel (Jeff Hiller) moved in with Brad (Tim Bagley) and the two worked to find levels of compromise that they could both agree to. But building a life together means that Joel can’t always be there for Sam, so Sam spends some family bonding time with sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) before having a Thanksgiving to remember.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Hiller and Bagley talked about how much they loved being a part of Somebody Somewhere and how proud they are of the series, how much they’re able to embrace change in their own lives, getting to explore the relationship dynamic between Joel and Brad, having Sam and Brad share such a beautiful moment together, the friendship between Sam and Joel, the Thanksgiving episode, and the continuum of life for these characters.

Jeff Hiller and Tim Bagley Are Deeply Grateful for the Gift of ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Collider: For three seasons, at its core, this show has really been about love and acceptance of others, but also of oneself. These characters are a mess in their own ways, but it would be great to have any of them in your life as a friend. What has it meant to both of you to be a part of putting something like that out into the universe and how hard is that to say goodbye to?

TIM BAGLEY: I love being a part of this show. I feel really lucky. I didn’t come on board until the second season, but I’d seen the whole first season and just loved it. And so, I was really excited. It’s hard to say goodbye to this experience because it was a joy to film. It’s just written so well, and the cast and crew all got along really well and it was very collaborative, so for me, it’s a difficult thing to move on from, but I like to think that these characters will continue on. I imagine that, as I go through my life, I’ll be thinking, “Oh, that could have happened to Brad and Joel.” I’ll see something and it’ll remind me of them. I’ll see something on a rack of clothes and think, “Oh, no, Tim, that’s too much like Brad. Don’t get that.”

JEFF HILLER: I feel so proud to be a part of this show. I feel like I would watch the show, even if I weren’t on the show. It’s my favorite job. I mean, what else would there be? I used to play characters that didn’t have names. They were just named Waiter, or whatever. I love what I got to do in this show and I’m gonna miss it terribly, but I’m also so shocked it happened at all. This does not seem like a show that normally gets made, and I feel such a deep, profound gratefulness that I got to be in this show. I got to play Joel, get to know Joel, and love Joel. I’m sad, but I’m really, truly feeling such gratitude too.