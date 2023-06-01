HBO has announced that it has renewed its critically acclaimed smash hit comedy series, Somebody Somewhere for a third season. The comedy-drama is inspired by the life of star comedian and singer, Bridget Everett — it premiered on HBO on January 16 last year and soon went on to draw a substantial following quickly. Set in Everett's native state of Kansas, Somebody Somewhere is created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen.

The series follows Sam (Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. While struggling with loss and acceptance, Sam finds healing through singing, which leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who equally don't fit in, but in equal measure, don't give up either. They show that finding your people and finding your voice is possible. The second season reminds us that even fun families can be hard. It's been a comfortable routine for Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller), but they must remember that nothing stays the same forever. Somebody Somewhere is a show about the love you can find with friends and family, dealing with loss, and celebrating small victories.

Speaking about the comedy drama's renewal, Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President HBO and Max Comedy Programming, said in a statement, “We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere. Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.” Central to the theme of the show is a sense of community, and Joel and Sam have had to find a way back to one another in that regard. Speaking during a 1-on-1 interview with Collider's Christina Radish, Everett spoke about the pair and what she enjoys the most about the relationship:

"I had a friend like that in the early 2000s, who was one of my best friends. That feeling of being a little bit older and falling in love with a friend is so special. You don’t really get to see a lot of people in their 40s that are friends, fall in love with each other and get lost in each other. That’s a younger thing to do. I just think it’s so much fun living in the world of Joel and Sam, but nothing stays. You can’t have the honeymoon forever. There are hiccups along the way, and growth. They’re still growing and learning, but they’re always gonna come back to each other. I really love the Joel and Sam arc this season."

The Creative Team for Somebody Somewhere

Somebody Somewhere is co-created by Bos and Thureen with the pair also serving as executive producers. Asides featuring as the series' star attraction, Everett is also an executive producer. Filling out the cast alongside Everett and Hiller are Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Jane Brody, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus, Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge, and Barbara Robertson. The series is co-written by Bos, Thureen, Everett, Rachel Axler, and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen, and Lennon Parham.

