Oh, Somebody Somewhere — how I’m going to miss you so. In the age of VFX, CGI, and even (ugh) AI, it’s refreshing to sit down and enjoy something this grounded and real. Somebody Somewhere quickly established itself as one of the most beautifully authentic shows on television when Season 1 premiered back in 2022, and unfortunately, after just three short years, the show is coming to an end with Season 3. Fortunately, its final outing is just as hilarious and poignant as the first two, digging even deeper into the characters that have become like family and providing a breathtaking swan song.

What Is ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 3 About?

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 sees many of our characters in transitional periods of their lives, especially as it pertains to entering new stages of their relationships. Fred (Murray Hill) and Susan (Jennifer Mudge) got hitched in the Season 2 finale, and we see how married life has impacted them. After getting together last season, Joel (Jeff Hiller) and Brad (Tim Bagley) take the next step and decide to move in together. Even Irma (Meighan Gerachis) and Tiffani (Mercedes White) find a thing for one another. The only person who doesn’t seem to be coupling up is Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison), who’s finally called it quits with Rick (Danny McCarthy). Still, she has no problem putting herself out there romantically, and she’s found purpose in her thriving business anyway.

This leaves Sam (Bridget Everett), who’s so overcome with loneliness she considers adopting a dog and begins making excuses to go see Iceland (Olafur Darri Ólafsson), the man who’s renting her parents’ house. Even with these distractions, Sam feels unfulfilled and stuck in a loop that she’s too scared to try and escape from. Season 3 sees her struggle with love of the romantic, platonic, and self variety and attempt to get out of her own way when it comes to her growth and happiness.

Bridget Everett Gives a Tour de Force Performance in ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 3

Image via HBO

Everett has fully embodied Sam since the beginning, giving her countless layers, and Season 3 sees her develop even more multitudes. Everett is masterful at walking the tightrope of playing Sam with a magnetic charisma while showcasing the fact that, under the surface, she is deeply vulnerable and sensitive. While she projects a confident, larger-than-life quality, Sam feels insecure and small — a challenging juxtaposition that Everett somehow makes look easy.

The show’s depiction of body image is one of the rawest, most nuanced approaches I’ve ever seen in media, which is a credit to both the excellent writing and Everett’s ability to fully plunge herself into emotionally difficult places without a hint of melodrama. Any plus-sized person will be able to relate to the “well-meaning” but devastating and highly triggering fatphobia Sam faces from friends and doctors alike — people who are supposed to help and support her. Seeing the subtle, exhausting way this impacts every aspect of Sam’s existence and her sense of self-worth is masterfully handled, making me feel seen and understood in a way I never have before. The scenes where we see Everett breaking down alone without a word of dialogue are some of the most powerful and a testament to how brilliant and compelling of a performer she is.

Previous seasons have mainly focused on Sam’s friendships, and luckily, Season 3 still keeps platonic connections at the forefront. This show values these bonds in a way few others do, and it’s refreshing to see that the biggest love story remains that of Sam and Joel. However, we do explore Sam’s romantic love life more than we ever have before this time around. In lesser hands, this could prove disastrous — especially considering a big part of this journey has to do with how Sam’s low self-esteem impacts her ability to get close to and intimate with someone. The temptation to oversimplify by having a love interest come in and magically cure everything — or having the protagonist reject everything romantic in favor of finding empowerment in being single — is a trap that many shows fall into but that Somebody Somewhere deftly avoids. Instead, we get something much more complex, genuine, and satisfying.

Even though the show deals with heavy topics and is sure to make you cry on more than one occasion, it remains undeniably comedic, with Everett the source of many of those laughs. Whether she’s making self-deprecating jokes or throwing out zingers at other people’s expense, stuttering in the midst of a crush or sweating through a workout video in her living room, Everett is effortlessly funny, easy to both root for and relate to. Somebody Somewhere doesn’t shy away from darker, more depressing themes, but it does so with a light, heartwarming touch that makes it all feel more palatable and true to life.

‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 3 Does Right by Its Supporting Characters

Image via HBO

The Midwest has a unique vocabulary and feeling to it that’s difficult to describe and even more challenging to portray authentically, yet Somebody Somewhere skillfully captures its setting. The documentary-style cinematography serves to feature the immense beauty that can be found in the mundane, making the ordinary — a local diner, a church basement, a baseball field — feel special, which, in turn, makes its characters all feel more specific yet universal. There’s something for everyone everywhere in Somebody Somewhere.

The show manages to depict what it’s like to be a queer person in this environment with a stunning degree of depth and care, and the way it intersects religion with this experience adds another impressive level. Seeing church women buy Joel and Brad every rainbow thing they can find for their new home taps into something charming, cheesy, and hopeful and shows what many of these communities are actually like these days. They may not understand everything or be the perfect allies, but their hearts are in the right places, and they’re trying. That effort is more common than many other shows would lead you to believe, and seeing it onscreen is enough to stir some serious emotions in me.

Hiller is always a standout, arguably acting as the heart of the show with his loyalty, optimism, and contagious laughter. Seeing him learn to overcome his own brand of communication challenges is lovely. But the happiest surprise of Season 3 may be the fact that another scene-stealing performance emerges in the form of Bagley, as Brad gets an arc that’s rewarding on its own but is made even stronger when put in conversation with Joel’s past. Brad presents a more painful reality regarding how his sexuality and masculinity impacted his life before Joel — and still does, even though they’re now in a happy relationship. Bagley brings a remarkable tenderness and sensitivity to Brad and his journey.

The sisterhood between Sam and Tricia is another highlight of this season for comedic and dramatic reasons alike, as their chemistry could have anyone convinced they’re sisters in real life. From dressing rooms to road trips, it’s a delight whenever these two share the screen, and there’s a conversation between them in the Season 3 finale that gives everything a full-circle, cathartic feel fitting for a series finale.

While it’s a shame that we won’t get any more Somebody Somewhere on our screens after this, at least it concludes on the highest note imaginable. The show’s tone for its final batch of episodes is the same as the fact it’s ending: bittersweet. Like photographs displayed with dirty stick-figure magnets on the fridge, at least we have 21 episodes of this gem of a show we can always look back on for a smile.

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 premieres October 27 on HBO.

9 10 Somebody Somewhere Somebody Somewhere Season 3 digs even deeper into its irresistible characters, acting as a beautiful swan song for the special series. Pros Bridget Everett gives a breathtaking performance, fearlessly going to emotionally difficult places while still bringing the laughs.

The show fleshes out Brad, helping Tim Bagley to emerge as a standout performer.

The writing and cinematography work together to authentically capture the Midwest, acting as a love letter to communities that rarely get the spotlight.

