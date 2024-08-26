It's a bittersweet day for fans of the hit HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere. After earning a Peabody Award through its first two seasons along with plenty of critical acclaim, Sam's (Bridget Everett) story is coming to an end with its upcoming third season. However, a new teaser was also shared today that offers the first look at the moments of joy and laughter in what will now be the final run for the beloved characters that inhabit the small town of Manhattan, Kansas. Everything kicks off on HBO on October 27 with new episodes following every Sunday.

Often viewed as one of HBO's underrated gems, Somebody Somewhere spent its first two seasons following Sam as she processed the grief of losing her sister to cancer after moving back to their hometown to take care of her. Unadjusted to small-town living, she finds solace among the outcasts of Manhattan, including her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller). She tries her best to navigate out of her midlife crisis by embracing her passion for singing alongside them and finding her voice. All the while, the show brings smiles, tears, and a bit of bathroom humor to the table through its characters.

Season 3 will continue Sam's growth, though the teaser demonstrates that she may finally be happy. It opens with the pair sorting through Joel's old belongings as Sam jokes about stretching on a baby onesie, showing how they can find laughter in anything they do together. Through group dinners, stage performances, and Joel nearly soiling his pants, she appears to have found joy in life again through her found family of outcasts. The footage also shows off the returning cast members with Everett and Hiller joined by Mary Catherine Garrison, Tim Bagley, Murray Hill, Jennifer Mudge, Mercedes White, and Meighan Gerachis. The final season will also feature one newcomer in Severance's Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

Who Is Behind 'Somebody Somewhere'?

Adding to the small-town America feel of Somebody Somewhere is that the series is also partly inspired by Everett's experiences, creating something that the actress says has resonated with viewers across all walks of life. She also serves as a series executive producer and writer alongside co-creators Hanna Bos and Paul Thureen. Other executive producers include Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary while Lisa Kron and Lennon Parham also helped pen Season 3. With the show nearing its end, Everett, Bos, Thureen, and Strauss shared a statement reflecting on the journey and the friendships that made the series a standout among other dramedies, saying:

"It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO. Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to Amy [Gravitt], the entire HBO family, and to the most talented and caring cast and crew. The heart of Somebody Somewhere is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera."

Somebody Somewhere's third and final season begins on October 27. The first two seasons are streaming in their entirety on Max. Check out the first teaser in the player above.

