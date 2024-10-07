Somebody Somewhere, a series telling a sincere, relatable story, is sadly coming to an end. This fall, the HBO comedy series will premier its third and final season, bringing an end to Sam's (Bridget Everett) inspirational journey of self-discovery. While we would have all loved for Sam and her best bud Joel (Jeff Hiller) to stick around for a little longer, it is time to say goodbye and the good thing is, we were not left hanging as their story will get a befitting conclusion when Season 3 premieres this fall. HBO has released a full trailer for the final season and there is more laughter than tears, teasing a happy ending for Sam and all she's ever wanted out of life.

Sam and her personal struggles are at the center of Somebody Somewhere. When we meet her in Season 1, Sam is at her darkest yet, grieving the loss of her sister. Sam's woes stretch beyond grief as she is an outcast of some sort in her hometown. One day at a time, she makes little progress as she becomes a part of a small community of like-minds among whom she begins to thrive, but still, her life is far from perfect. Regardless, giving up hope is not an option, and through her passion for singing, Sam begins to come into her own, find her voice, and silence the noises in her head.

Against all the odds stacked up against her, Season 3 will see Sam put on a brave face as she strives to scale more hurdles. Per the trailer, getting into shape will be one of her goals and that means occasionally gathering with the team for a baseball game and signing up for a motivating home workout program. The season will also see major changes in Joel's life as he moves houses and puts up the old one for sale. Through all the self-doubts these changes will spring up, both friends will motivate and reassure each other through to success.

The Team Behind 'Somebody Somewhere'

Somebody Somewhere is loosely based on Everett's real-life experiences. In addition to starring, she also writes and executive produces the series alongside Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen who also serve as series creators Other cast members include Mary Catherine Garrison as Tricia Miller, Tim Bagley as Brad, Murray Hill as Fred Rococo, Jennifer Mudge as Susan, Mercedes White as Tiffani, and Meighan Gerachis as Irma. Season 3 will welcome a new addition in Ólafur Darri Ólafsson who will play Iceland.

Somebody Somewhere is a collaboration between Mighty Mint and Duplass Brothers Productions with Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass, and Mel Eslyn repping the latter brand. Season 3 is written by Bos and Thureen, Everett, Lisa Kron, and Lennon Parham, with episodes directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen, and Lennon Parham.

Somebody Somewhere Season 3 premieres Sunday, October 27, (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Somebody Somewhere Sam is a true Kansan on the surface but beneath it all struggles to fit the hometown mold. As she grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders that don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Release Date January 16, 2022 Creator Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen Cast Bridget Everett , Jeff Hiller , Mary Catherine Garrison , Danny McCarthy , Mike Hagerty , Murray Hill , Jane Drake Brody Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3 Studio Duplass Brothers Productions, The Mighty Mint Writers Hannah Bos , Paul Thureen , Patricia Breen Network HBO Max Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Expand

WATCH ON MAX