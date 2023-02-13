Human histories and romantic tales are full of forbidden love stories, an intense desire for a partner against the wishes of extremely strong forces and circumstances. Based on Daniela Krien’s novel, and set in the summer of 1990 in former East Germany, Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything, directed by Emily Atef, has debuted its trailer. The Match Factory and Pandora Film are telling a tale we all know, however, with an entirely different and gripping storyline.

The year is 1990 and the world is an entirely different place. The European nation of Germany is split into East and West Germany, with Maria living on the eastern side of the wall. A young girl of 19, she resides with her boyfriend Johannes on a farm owned by his parents. The trailer opens with a visibly uninterested Maria going through the motions a bit. With an occasional smile appearing, her only solace is found in words and books until she meets the farmer next door.

An unplanned meeting with Henner, a man twice her age, soon sparks an intense desire between the pair with little regard for what the consequences might be. Drawn ever closer by a shared love for books and words, the pair begin to nurture a secret passion that is blissful yet threatening. With a love that is forbidden, there arises as always those moments of doubt and reflection. For Maria, this moment comes when Johannes’ mother begins to bring her even closer and guilt of her secret actions begins to burn through to the surface. In an era of change, with the reunification of Germany close at hand, do the pair pursue this all-consuming desire or douse the flames into embers and watch them die out?

Image via The Match Factory

Based on Krien’s novel first published in September 2011, Someday We’ll Tell Each Other Everything is produced by Karsten Stöter for Row Pictures. With Marlene Burow and Felix Kramer cast as Maria and Henner respectively, the rest of the cast includes Cedric Eich, Victoria Mayer, Jördis Triebel, Silke Bodenbender, Florian Panzner among others. Speaking on what attracted her to the story, Atef says, “What I found fascinating in Daniela Krien’s novel is her taboo-breaking portrayal of a young woman’s desire, of female desire, with all its facets, and the curiosity of the main character Maria to test her limits, to understand herself and life, without fear of transgressing moral or social boundaries. The fact that she is allowed to do this as a woman, especially as a young woman, is something I was very interested in bringing to the screen.”

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis below: