Taylor Swift is a mastermind when it comes to creating songs that speak to the depth of love and its complexity – the nature of falling in love, the raw emotions from a breakup, and everything in between. She’s a natural storyteller, and due to this, Swift has penned a deal with Searchlight Pictures to direct her first feature film. While the details of this project are still unknown, this isn’t the first time Swift’s poetic lyrics have been translated into film. In fact, months before Swift was about to solo direct her first music video, The Man, the Netflix movie, Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield took inspiration from the pop star.

Taylor Swift and ‘Someone Great’ Have a Full-Circle Connection

Inspiration can come from anywhere, but for writer-director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Someone Great was born out of music; she knew she wanted to use the song “Supercut” by Lorde even before casting took place. However, the pop star that set her on the course to write Someone Great was Taylor Swift. As Robinson told Rolling Stone, listening to Swift’s fifth studio album,1989, was there for her “like a best friend with a bottle of tequila and a bear hug” while she was healing from her own breakup. The album, and specifically the song "Clean," which is a song about the rebirth that comes from the other side of a breakup, brought the inspiration she needed to pen Someone Great.

The Taylor Swift connection doesn’t stop with the release of Someone Great. In fact, the movie became the inspiration for Taylor Swift herself! Someone Great was released on April 19, 2019, and just four months later, Swift released her seventh studio album, Lover. On the album is a song called "Death by a Thousand Cuts," which Swift revealed on Elvis Duran’s morning radio show was inspired by Someone Great. From the opening chorus “I get drunk, but it's not enough ‘cause the morning comes and you're not my baby” to lines like “I see you everywhere, the only thing we share,” the lyrics of Death by a Thousand Cuts parallel the events of Someone Great. Swift called writing the song “the most meta thing that’s happened to me” because it was a song written about a movie that was inspired by her song.

‘Someone Great’ is Devastating Because Jenny and Nate’s Break-Up Wasn’t Malicious

Someone Great takes place the day after Jenny and Nate break up after nine years together. Jenny has accepted a position at Rolling Stone in their San Francisco office, meaning she would have to leave New York City. Instead of trying to make a long-distance relationship work, Nate concludes it would be best to end their relationship. Understandably, this devastates Jenny, but the next day, she tries to push down her sadness to enjoy one music show and New York night with her best friends, Blair (Brittany Snow) and Erin (DeWanda Wise). They, too, have their issues with their own respective relationships. Erin is struggling to define her relationship with Leah (Rebecca Naomi Jones), while Blair is having a hard time ending her relationship with Will (Alex Moffat) whom she’s not into anymore. Their 24-hour adventure is a nice distraction, but reality eventually comes to a head for the fearsome threesome.

Nine years of a relationship are gone and Jenny’s left haunted by all the moments from it. Throughout the movie, we’re given flashbacks to different points in their relationship – the good times and the big fights they’ve had along the way. It’s hard for Jenny to walk by certain areas without her recalling memories with Nate there. When audiences finally see the breakup unfold, it’s devastating how realistic it is. No blow-ups, no ultimatums, it’s just Nate seeing that the relationship has run its course. Jenny later recounts that there wasn’t one big fight because that would imply it was large enough to fix. No, for her and Nate, it was nine years of tiny pieces that ultimately shattered under the pressure of change. It was, indeed, death by a thousand cuts.

Jenny Gets Her Taylor Swift “Clean” Ending With Nate Without Him Being There

Jenny realizes that Nate has ended their relationship, but she hasn’t finished the relationship on her end. As she rides the subway over to Washington Square Park, she writes Nate a letter. In it, she comes to the realization that they didn’t just grow apart — they grew up. As they grew up, they realized that their dreams no longer had them on the same path. Unlike Blair’s relationship with Will, the spark between Nate and Jenny never dimmed. Nor was it like Erin and Leah’s where they couldn’t be honest with each other. They were delaying the inevitable until Rolling Stone gave Jenny an offer that she couldn’t refuse.

Jenny finds the closure she was looking for by returning to her special place with Nate, the spot at the Washington Square Fountain where Nate marked their initials. While there, she passes out and she dreams that Nate finds her with the hopes to make long-distance work. It’s the type of ending you would expect from a rom-com. Jenny wakes up to Erin and Blair finding her, and instead of being in despair, she’s hit the acceptance stage of her breakup grief. She can cry from the happiness she still feels for Nate and their time together; when viewing their relationship under the light, it still glitters in her mind because what she had with Nate was beautiful, even if it wasn’t meant to last.

The Real Love Story of ‘Someone Great’ is Friendship at the Center

In its 92-minute runtime, Jenny, Erin, and Blair all come to their own conclusions about their romantic relationships. Erin admits to Leah that she loves her but wants to take their relationship slow because it’s delicate. Blair breaks up with Will and has hot rebound sex with Jenny’s college ex-boyfriend, Matt (Peter Vack). Jenny grieves her breakup and is ready to move on from Nate; she starts her happy beginning arm-in-arm with her best friends, ready to face her next chapter in San Francisco. The friends were able to reach these places because they had each other throughout their rollercoaster of a day. This threesome is supportive and honest with each other – offering a shoulder to cry on, a tequila shot to momentarily forget your problems and some painful truth you need to face. Their love for each other gives them the confidence they need to embark on their next eras. Together, Jenny, Erin, and Blair are what Taylor Swift would call “the new romantics.”

Someone Great is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

