The Christmas bells are ringing, and it is almost time for the gift exchanges underneath the decorated tree. When selecting the perfect present for a significant other, should a diamond ring be on the list? In Something From Tiffany's, protagonist Rachel Meyer accidentally receives an engagement ring for Christmas from her recently rekindled boyfriend. The truth is that he swung by her favorite jewelry store, Tiffany's, to buy a pair of earrings and didn't notice that the little blue box was swapped with that of another customer. Yet, like every cheesy holiday tale, things turn for the better when the gift exchange leads Rachel to the man she is actually meant to be with. The Prime Video original is the latest project from Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, and it features a pretty well-known cast. Here is a guide to all the characters in this jolly mix-up and where you might've seen these actors beforehand.

Related:11 Nepotism Babies Whose Talents Have Totally Earned Their Success

Zoey Deutch as Rachel Meyer

Image via Prime Video

Rachel is caring and positive to those around her. Especially when it comes to her boyfriend Gary, whom she has recently reconciled with. Although she is used to thinking through the bright side, Rachel isn't ready to take the next step with Gary. This is why she is so surprised by the engagement ring and is reluctant about how this moment could flip everything upside down.

Zoey Deutch has grown up surrounded by Hollywood's finest. Daughter of director Howard Deutch and renowned actress Lea Thompson, the star started her career in 2010 in the Disney Channel hit sitcom The Suite Life on Deck and continued to be involved in major productions such as The Politician, Vampire Academy, and Zombieland: Double Tap. Before playing the main character and producing this holiday film, Deutch worked alongside Glen Powell in another enjoyable rom-com called Set It Up. That Netflix original was what led Witherspoon and her team to connect with the actress to collaborate on Something from Tiffany's. Deutch said in a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson that she is "very proud of making something that makes people feel good".

Kendrick Sampson as Ethan Greene

Image via Prime Video

Like Rachel, Ethan is also an optimist, especially about his relationship with Vanessa. Although they have different goals for their lives, he is ready to get down on one knee. With the help of his daughter Daisy, Ethan selects the perfect ring and occasion to propose. That is until he sees that the box he gifts Vanessa is the wrong one. Now he must exchange gifts with the person who took the ring.

Kendrick Sampson plays Ethan in this Christmas production, and he has made multiple appearances on TV throughout the years. The most memorable ones to date are How to Get Away With Murder, The Vampire Diaries, and The Flash. In addition, he also had a recurring role as Nathan Campbell in Issa Rae's show Insecure.

Ray Nicholson as Gary Wilson

Image via Prime Video

Gary is Rachel's boyfriend, and they have just recently amended their relationship. After his past mistakes, Gary wants to make it right this time and finds that a gift from Rachel's favorite store can do the trick. Yet, after he mistakenly gives her an engagement ring for Christmas, their relationship is once again tested.

Like Deutch, Ray Nicholson came from an acting family as the son of Jack Nicholson and Rebecca Broussard. His debut on the big screen happened in 2006 with an appearance in The Benchwarmers. In recent years, the actor and assistant director was involved in many projects, including Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza and Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman.

Shay Mitchell as Vanessa

Image via Prime Video

Confident, independent, and goal-driven. These are Vanessa's primary characteristics in Something From Tiffany's. She is in a long-term relationship with Ethan, and although he is ready to go down the aisle, a wedding isn't at the top of her priority list. That is why when Vanessa opens her Christmas present, she isn't disappointed about receiving earrings instead of a diamond ring.

Shay Mitchell plays Vanessa in the film, and it is needless to say that she isn't a new name in the Hollywood scene. The actress rose to stardom as one of the leads in the teen drama Pretty Little Liars, which ran for 7 seasons. Following the end of the series, Mitchell went on to other TV roles, such as Peach Salinger in Season 1 of the Netflix original You and Stella Cole in Hulu's Dollface. The actress shared in an interview with the New York Post that she was about 6 months pregnant while shooting Something From Tiffany's. Viewers might not notice the baby bump, given the wardrobe team's effort to hide it when Mitchell was in character.

Related:Zoey Deutch Remembers Every Bad 'Vampire Academy' Review Because She's a Scorpio

Jojo T. Gibbs as Terri Blake

Image via Prime Video

Terri is Rachel's best friend and the ultimate confidante. As we can tell by the trailer, she isn't that fond of the idea of Rachel and Gary getting back together. However, when her best friend and Ethan accidentally cross paths, she is the first to pinpoint how good-looking he is and how he would be a much better fit for Rachel.

Before joining the Something From Tiffany's cast, Jojo T. Gibbs started her career as stand-up comedian. She is currently starring in the BET series Twenties as Hartie, a queer character looking to pursue her dreams as a screenwriter. Gibbs also worked alongside Daisy Edgar Jones and Sebastian Stan in the 2021 psychological thriller Fresh.

Leah Jeffries as Daisy

Image via Prime Video

Daisy is Ethan's daughter and his ultimate partner-in-crime. She even accompanies her father on the trip to Tiffany's to find the ideal engagement ring for Vanessa. Although things don't happen as planned, she is the support system that Ethan needs to navigate the messy situation following the gift exchange.

Leah Jeffries is a teen actress whose been involved in a few notorious projects apart from this holiday production. In 2022, she starred in the feature film Beast, which follows a father and his two daughters in a fight for survival against a massive rogue lion. Jeffries is also involved in the upcoming Disney + series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians where she'll play the role of Annabeth Chase.