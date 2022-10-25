With the film expected to debut on Prime Video this December, several new images from the upcoming romantic comedy Something from Tiffany's have been revealed, which features Zoey Deutch (Not Okay) and Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) in the midst of a blossoming love story.

The first image features the interior of a house with Ethan, played by Sampson, proposing to his partner Vanessa, portrayed by Shay Mitchell, as Leah Jeffries' character watches with joy. However, the plot suddenly turns as a minor mix-up leads Ethan directly to Rachel, played by Deutch, who is in her own relationship as well. As the two get to know each other, a series of twists and turns lead to a romance that begins to form, which can be seen in the second image featuring the two leads as they chat outside and eat ice cream. With beautifully dim lights illuminating the background, the setting perfectly captures the romantic tone of the film.

With a solid romantic premise bolstered by a cast of talented actors, Something from Tiffany's could provide audiences a fun romantic comedy this holiday season when it premieres. Alongside Deutch, Sampson, Mitchell, and Jeffries, Ray Nicholson (Out of the Blue) will also star in the film alongside Jojo T. Gibbs (Twenties). Daryl Wein (Breaking Upwards) directs the movie with its screenplay written by Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella), which is based on the novel of the same name. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter serve as producers for the upcoming project.

Image via Prime Video

Alongside the release of Something from Tiffany's this holiday season, Prime Studios will debut Nanny, an upcoming horror film directed by Nikyatu Jusu, which will release on streaming on December 16, following a limited theatrical run. Other upcoming projects from the studio that are set to debut include The People We Hate at the Wedding, a comedy by Claire Scanlon, and Shotgun Wedding, another romantic comedy directed by Jason Moore and starring Jennifer Lopez with Josh Duhamel.

Something from Tiffany's will be released on Prime Video on December 9. Check out the film's official synopsis and Collider's interview with Deutch about her role in Not Okay below.