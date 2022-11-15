With the holiday season right around the corner, it can only mean one thing– holiday romance movies! This year, Prime Video is getting into the game with their upcoming movie Something From Tiffany’s starring Zoey Deutch and Kendrick Sampson. Today, the streamer released a trailer for the film and it features everything a fan could hope for from some holiday romance.

Something From Tiffany’s is based on the romance novel by Melissa Hill. The film follows two strangers, Rachel (Deutch), who is stuck in a relationship she is not ready to commit to, and Ethan (Sampson), who is ready to take the next step and propose, who meet thanks to a twist of fate. Their paths cross when Rachel’s boyfriend (Ray Nicholson) buys her some earrings at the iconic Tiffany’s on the same day that Ethan buys an engagement ring, and their purchases get mixed up. When Rachel and Ethan meet up to switch the gifts back, they hit it off and begin to question everything they thought they knew about their relationships.

The trailer hits all the notes one can hope from a holiday romance. It’s set in New York City, it's Christmastime, the female lead has a bad boyfriend at the start who is easy to root against, and so much more! These movies are so frequently set in New York that it has become a staple of the genre. It’d feel wrong if it was set anywhere else! On top of that, the energy of Christmastime being in the air often elevates films like Something From Tiffany’s to a whole new level. Also, these types of movies are a lot more fun to watch when the partners the main characters start with are terrible, making it a lot more enjoyable when they get dumped at the end. Judging by the short clip we got of Rachel’s boyfriend in the trailer, it will be very fun to watch him get broken up with.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies on Prime Video Right Now

Something From Tiffany’s is directed by Daryl Wein from a script adapted by Tamara Chestna. The rest of the cast includes Shay Mitchell, Leah Jeffries, Jojo T. Gibbs, and Javicia Leslie. Something From Tiffany’s is produced by Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter.

Something From Tiffany’s will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on December 9. Check out the film’s official synopsis and trailer below: