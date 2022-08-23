Filmmaking duo Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson are teaming up once more to bring viewers a creepy supernatural feature, titled Something in the Dirt. The film first premiered at the 2022 installment of the Sundance Film Festival, a first for the pair. While general audiences still have to wait to see the feature, XYZ Films has released the first teaser trailer.

The teaser begins and ends with a voiceover from someone who is seemingly about to recount the events that take place throughout the film. The rest of the teaser is devoid of any dialogue, instead relying on an eerie soundscape and flashes of scenes to convey what viewers can expect. It teases the ever-growing mystery the characters will encounter while drumming up a host of questions to entice viewers into watching.

While the trailer does not offer much in terms of the story, we know the movie will follow two acquaintances who witness something unexplainable and attempt to make a profit from it. Based on Moorhead and Benson's prior work, including films such as Synchronic and Resolution, viewers can expect the duo to revisit their style with Something in the Dirt in this upcoming sci-fi thriller.

RELATED: 'Something in the Dirt': Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead on Making a Sci-Fi Stoner Film and Working on 'Moon Knight'

After the film's debut at Sundance, Collider spoke with Benson and Moorhead about how their film is stoner comedy meets "an obsessive, rabbit-holeish dark mystery." They also discuss how they approached creating the film, from creating the mythology within the story to shooting largely in one location, and then later shooting across Los Angeles and more. When asked about the score (composed by Jimmy LaValle), Moorhead expresses his enthusiasm for the topic, citing it as "[their] favorite thing to talk about in the whole film."

Something in the Dirt was co-edited and co-directed by Moorhead and Benson, with the screenplay written by Benson and cinematography by Moorhead. The cast includes Sarah Adina Smith, Wanjiru M. Njendu, Vinny Curran, Gille Klabin, and Megan Rosati, among others.

Something in the Dirt currently has no release date, though it's teased as coming soon. Check out the teaser trailer and synopsis below: