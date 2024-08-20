The Big Picture Something in the Water, a survival horror film, will be available to stream on Hulu starting August 30th.

The film stars Hiftu Quasem, Natalie Mitson, and Tashani Bent and follows a group of friends stranded at sea.

Written by Cat Clarke and directed by Hayley Easton Street, the movie has mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

One film that only released in theaters overseas earlier this year will now be available to watch in the states in just over a week. Hulu has officially set a streaming date of August 30 for Something in the Water, the survival horror film which released earlier this summer. Something in the Water stars Hiftu Quasem, Natalie Mitson, and Tashani Bent, and follows a group of five friends who become stranded in the ocean after their dream wedding turns into a nightmare. In addition to Quasem, Mitson, and Bent, Something in the Water also stars India Jean-Jacques, Chloe Marshall, Laura Costa, and Grace Franzl, and currently sits at a 45% score from critics and a 37% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Something in the Water was written by Cat Clarke, and it is her feature screenwriting debut after previously serving as the scribe on one episode of the Prime Video original series Ten Percent, as well as an episode of the hit series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen, Good Omens. Hayley Easton Street makes her directorial debut with Something in the Water, but she has previously served as the art director on major Marvel, DC, and Star Wars projects such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. She has also worked on other projects such as Hercules, Edge of Tomorrow, and Wrath of the Titans.

What Are the Most Popular Things to Stream on Hulu?

Hulu may not be in the top couple contenders for the most popular streaming services, but it still has a strong library of content to offer its many subscribers. Just recently, one of the highest-grossing movies of 2024 debuted on the platform, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Hulu has also had two series thus far this year to claim a profound number of Emmy nominations, with both Shōgun and The Bear breaking records as two of the most-nominated series ever. The second season of Reasonable Doubt is set to begin streaming this week on Thursday, August 22, with Kick-Ass 2 actor Morris Chestnut joining the cast as Corey Cash.

Something in the Water stars Hiftu Quasem and Natalie Mitson and was written by Cat Clarke and directed by Hayley Easton Street. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Something in the Water on Hulu starting on August 30.