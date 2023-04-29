The science fiction, dystopian futures, and darker preoccupations of Ray Bradbury aren’t the first things that come to mind when someone mentions the word “Disney.” Yet Bradbury and Walt Disney himself were friends in the latter’s autumn years. After a chance encounter while Christmas shopping, the two men regularly met to share ideas and enjoy their shared enthusiasms. Bradbury picked up short story ideas from Walt, proselytized for Disneyland, and unsuccessfully tried to sell Walt on running for mayor of Los Angeles; Walt happily blew off his appointments to take Bradbury around the studio and grant him access to the Disney vault. But Walt was decades in the grave before his studio finally adapted one of his friend’s novels for the screen, courtesy of 1983’s Something Wicked This Way Comes.

The film was made at a time when Walt’s son-in-law, studio president Ron Miller, was trying to pull Disney out of a long rut. Part of his strategy involved backing several darker projects that, if still focused on childhood fantasies and happy endings, put at least one foot over the G-rated line. Besides Something Wicked, The Watcher in the Woods, The Black Cauldron, Return to Oz, and Dragonslayer were produced within a five-year period before Miller’s ouster from the studio. Something Wicked had a more celebrated literary pedigree than the others, and it had direct input from Bradbury himself. But it also had a difficult production and post-production, with backroom rewrites, discarded scores, and extensive (and expensive) reshoots. Like many of its PG brethren, the film lost money and won mixed to negative reviews. But as Something Wicked This Way Comes turns 40, what is Bradbury’s story like to revisit on the screen?

‘Something Wicked This Way Comes’ Was Always Meant for Film

Ray Bradbury long intended that Something Wicked be a cinematic experience. It began as an unproduced screenplay developed for Gene Kelly, partly based on one of Bradbury’s short stories, “The Black Ferris.” Turning that script into a novel after Kelly failed to raise the money took Bradbury five years, but the effort was well worth it. Something Wicked is one of America’s greatest fantasy novels, influencing everyone from Stephen King to R. L. Stine.

Its brilliance is less in the basic premise — evil carnivals weren’t new even in 1962 — than in its structure and presentation. Bradbury’s writing is often noted for its lyrical quality, and nearly every sentence of Something Wicked drips with a wistful, haunted elegance. Green Town, Illinois is at once a slice of idealized Americana and a demented fracturing of that archetype. Will Halloway and Jim Nightshade represent the yin and yang of many American boys on the cusp of adolescence, with all its terrors, temptations, and opportunities. Will’s father Charles embodies the same notions for middle age. As they and their town are preyed upon by Mr. Dark’s carnival, Bradbury answers the fears of the ages with the weapons of happiness, friendship, and familial love. But the book never becomes sappy or polemical. And fighting evil with joy doesn’t make evil any less frightening. Something Wicked is a unique reading experience for how chilling its lyricism becomes.

But that very quality is a potential impediment to any film adaptation. So much of what makes Something Wicked work is in the prose itself, in Bradbury’s narrative voice blending joyous recollection with wariness and dread. That quality is there in nearly all the characters’ dialogue, but the author’s beautiful descriptions would be impossible to translate directly onto the screen. Given how great the pleasure is in the storytelling language, it can seem a fool’s errand to take a book like Something Wicked into any other medium, even if Bradbury had first conceived it as a screenplay.

That didn’t stop people from trying. A small British company made a low-budget version in 1972, best thought of as the movie version of a high school play. Back stateside, Steven Spielberg, Sam Peckinpah, and Kirk Douglas all expressed interest at one time or another, with Douglas’ production company beginning development in the 1970s with Paramount. Bradbury was set to adapt his own novel for director Jack Clayton, an English filmmaker Bradbury had befriended while working on John Huston’s Moby Dick.

Bradbury Fell Out With His Director Over the Script

When Disney took over the project in 1981, they initially only wanted the book and its author. Part of their image change campaign involved working with younger, hipper directors, and the 61-year-old veteran Clayton was the antithesis of that. But Bradbury was firm: if Disney wanted him, they had to take his filmmaker too.

In Bradbury’s telling, this show of loyalty was met with betrayal. While at Paramount, he and Clayton had worked closely together. Clayton guided Bradbury through the editing process, honing down the story to a manageable 120-page shooting script. Once he was hired by Disney, he was given a $16 million budget and elaborate sets on the Disney studio lot. But just before filming on those sets began, Clayton summoned Bradbury to a meeting and presented him with a new script that did not bear Bradbury’s name.

Clayton, claimed Bradbury, went behind his back to hire screenwriter John Mortimer for a page-one rewrite. He never explained why he wasn’t satisfied with the Paramount script, and he offered an unconvincing reason for not approaching Bradbury himself for revisions (though Clayton’s assistant director suggested the rewrite was a security blanket; Mortimer regularly polished Clayton’s scripts). He did offer Bradbury the chance to provide notes on the new script, but he rejected them immediately. When the author refused to falsely praise Mortimer’s work — in Bradbury’s estimation, Mortimer was “a fine writer, but he didn’t know fantasy” — Clayton refused to speak to him, despite Bradbury’s regular presence on set. An insincere letter to Mortimer brought Bradbury and Clayton back to speaking terms, but their friendship was over.

Disney Struggled With Dark Fantasy

Despite his falling out with his director, Bradbury wouldn’t stay away from the set. He’d long wanted to see his novel filmed, and the production value was impressive. But his unhappiness with Mortimer’s revisions to the story persisted, and he grew increasingly disenchanted with the way Clayton was handling the material. More than one warning was sent to Ron Miller about the way the project was shaping up.

But though Miller was sincere in wanting to broaden Disney’s cinematic horizons, he was ill-suited to carry that mission through. In part, this was due to other forces in the studio; Card Walker, a powerful executive, resisted any efforts to move away from his own conception of what Walt would have produced. The leadership at Disney collectively clung to that vision, afraid of anything else. Many of Disney’s dark fantasies of the 1980s suffered from studio interference; they didn’t want things too dark. Miller himself was only so effective an ally to his filmmakers. He had a reputation, spread even by his own son, for considering innovative ideas and then not doing them, and Bradbury said of his old friend’s son-in-law, “he didn’t have the touch.”

If Miller didn’t listen to Bradbury’s warnings during filming, he did heed them after a disastrous preview screening for Something Wicked, which Bradbury blamed on Clayton’s editing, Mortimer’s ending, and an aggressively sinister score by Georges Delerue. He later said that Miller called him into a meeting and greeted him with, “I hope you’re not going to say I told you so.” Which Bradbury did, in a way; he insisted on costly reshoots, a new score, meticulous re-editing, and narration to paper over the cracks. Miller acquiesced, granting Bradbury $5 million to act as a de facto director. James Horner furnished a new score on short notice. Clayton bore witness to all of this as a lame-duck director on set.

'Something Wicked This Way Comes' Is a Great Standout From Disney's Experimental Phase

Disney has never given Something Wicked a major home video release with a detailed making-of documentary, and with Bradbury’s own account of the reshoots fairly vague, it’s difficult to know from the finished film just what was his work and what was Clayton’s. But it is the writer’s voice that dominates. The script doesn’t attempt to naturalize the characters’ dialogue, instead keeping Bradbury’s lilting words. This in itself goes a long way to helping the film retain some measure of the book’s atmosphere and gives it a distinct identity from Disney’s other 80s efforts.

It helps as well that such lines were entrusted to some very capable performers. Cinema has seen better and worse child actors than Vidal Peterson and Shawn Carson as Will and Jim, but they do alright with Bradbury’s words. The real standouts from the cast are Jason Robards as a particularly wearied Charles Halloway and Jonathan Pryce in a near-perfect portrayal of Mr. Dark. More than any other element, these two embody key components of the novel’s spirit. Not only do they deliver the lines beautifully, their physicality works to complement the dialogue, being theatrical without going too broad. Pryce in particular pushes things just far enough without compromising his menace, and he is very menacing throughout.

At times, the filmmaking matches its stars and its dialogue. The opening sequence introducing Green Town and its inhabitants is in perfect sync with Bradbury’s writing, from its editing to Horner’s score. The carnival’s arrival into town is brief but evocative. And the highlight of the film comes when Mr. Dark has his nighttime confrontation with Charles in his library. Robards and Pryce brilliantly spar with literary quotations, the camera gracefully sweeps along with Pryce as he offers temptations and damnations, a subtle visual effect of torn, glowing pages of a book offers a note of fantasy, and Horner’s music sets a driving mood. If the whole film were like that, it would be as great an adaptation of Something Wicked as anyone could hope for.

Alas, the whole film isn’t like that. However lovely the script’s dialogue is, something of Jim’s temptation was lost in translation. Scene transitions aren’t always smooth, and effects are sometimes lackluster, particularly by Disney standards. And it’s easy to believe Bradbury’s account of production woes when watching most of the carnival scenes. They’re unimaginatively staged and awkwardly cut, running too short or too long and diluting the creepiness either way.

The latter issue best illustrates the inherent trouble of adapting prose like Bradbury’s. The carnival set is impressive, but you can’t just point a camera at such a set, have actors deliver the dialogue, and get the same magic as Bradbury's description. Disney might not have needed to get a young, hot director for Something Wicked, but this type of story demands a filmmaker with artistry as well as craftsmanship, someone comparably elegant and poetic with the moving image as Bradbury was with words. A Guillermo del Toro-type director could do justice to the book, though such a film would inevitably reflect their sensibility as much if not more than Bradbury’s. Had Gene Kelly gotten the funding back in the 1950s, his talent for staging sweeping musical numbers might have translated to a lyrical presentation of horror. And one wonders what Walt Disney might have made of Something Wicked, had he not been so constrained by his family-friendly image in 1962.

Despite its flaws, Something Wicked is the great standout from Disney’s experimental phase under Miller. Return to Oz and Dragonslayer have a greater unity to them, but they sit comfortably in the company of 80s fantasies from other studios. Thanks to Bradbury’s words, Horner’s score, and Robards and Pryce’s performances, Something Wicked stands alone. Though an uneven and diluted experience, it does capture — sometimes only in whispers, other times in a full-throated roar — the demented nostalgia of the novel. As Bradbury once put it, it is not a great film, but a decently nice one, and at 40, it’s overdue for some renewed appraisal.