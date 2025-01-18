The most complimentary thing you can say about Jonathan Demme is that he's nearly impossible to rigidly define as a director. One of the most versatile filmmakers in recent memory, the late Demme seamlessly shifted between exploitation thrillers, social dramas, broad comedies, horror, and music documentaries for over thirty years. Only someone with an innate sense of genre mechanics and an eye for humanism toward disregarded people could direct The Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia back-to-back in the early '90s. While his Best Picture-winning adaptation of the Thomas Harris Hannibal Lecter novel elevated him to the class of prestige directors occupied by his contemporaries who emerged from the Roger Corman school of independent filmmaking, his 1986 black comedy/crime caper, Something Wild, is the definitive Demme movie for a director modeled after an amorphous oeuvre, as this groundbreaking film is a masterclass in genre and tonal shifting.

Jonathan Demme's Versatility as a Filmmaker Peaked With 'Something Wild'

The director of the rollicking Talking Heads rockumentary Stop Making Sense shouldn't also be capable of directing the Anne Hathaway-starring nerve-wracking rehab drama Rachel Getting Married. The same can be said for having the preternatural skill to direct Married to the Mob and a remake of The Manchurian Candidate —Demme just had a special touch. His combination of Alfred Hitchcock-like manipulation of emotions and glowing humanism for people ranging from serial killers to alienated outsiders recovering from substance abuse provided him with such a versatile filmography, with his one signature formalist trick being the expressionist close-up shot.

Something Wild, starring Melanie Griffith and Jeff Daniels, begins as a familiar road-trip comedy between a mismatched pair. An archetypal 1980s yuppie, Charlie Driggs (Daniels), is tricked into a weekend trip through New York with a free-spirited and madcap woman, Lulu (Griffith). Posing as a married couple, they visit Lulu's mother and attend her high school reunion, where they encounter her menacing ex-husband, Ray (Ray Liotta). When Ray indicates that he wants to reunite with Lulu, nightmarish terror gradually ensues.

Something Wild is a worthy companion piece to Martin Scorsese's After Hours, released one year prior, and is similarly a frantic, Kafka-esque meltdown of a yuppie's stiff lifestyle. Charlie first thinks Lulu is dropping him off at his office at an investment banking firm, but is instead dragged into an odyssey of theft, wild sex, and dine-and-dashing. The viewer is immediately charmed by Lulu's reckless abandonment of laws and polite behavior, but it takes Charlie until half the runtime to become entranced by her nonconformity.

'Something Wild' Has a Stark, Seamless Tonal Shift