First-time director Luis De Filippis aimed to shirk transgender film clichés with their TIFF debut Something You Said Last Night. With a cast and crew of transgender women, they came to the festival with the goal of telling a more authentic and heartwarming story about a woman stuck on a vacation with their family at a conservative beach town. Filippis also found a newcomer trans star Carmen Madonia to lead the film opposite Paige Madison Evans, a decision that added to the film's uniquely trans presence. Together, the trio sat down Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Collider Supper Suite and Media Studio at Marbl to dive into the ins and outs of crafting a relatable trans film.

Something You Said Last Night follows Ren (Madonia) and her sister Siena (Evans) as they're dragged on a vacation with their parents to an idyllic, yet conservative beach town. Ren is a twenty-something trans woman and aspiring writer who finds the trip wholly unappealing, especially with her traditional, overly jovial parents around. While Siena is rebellious, opting to party the night away, Ren is more reserved and uneasy about the town. After just being fired and lacking cash, she's also limited to either what her parents want to do, staying in their apartment, or taking in the resort's free activities catered mostly to retirees. Throughout it all, she battles her competing wants to be independent and cared for.

Evans, Madonia, and Filippis got a chance to discuss not just the filmmaking process but the unique challenges of making a truly authentic transgender film. They go in-depth on the casting process that discovered the first-timer Madonia and her co-star Evans as well as the process of adding authenticity. Given the changing landscape, they also dug into how the industry itself is broadening its horizons regarding diversity and specifically trans stories as well as the issues they faced in finding financial backers willing to let Filippis tell their story exactly how they wanted. The trio wrapped on discussing the on-set difficulties and challenges that came with shooting vulnerable moments, longer scenes, and an unexpectedly stormy night scene.

Image via TIFF

See our full Q&A session with Evans, Madonia, and Filippis above to hear more about Something You Said Last Night and their experiences at TIFF, including:

What did it mean to be part of TIFF?

How would they describe the film to family and friends?

What did it mean to buck the trend and create a more loving and supporting trans story?

What was the casting and audition process for the film, and how did Madonia and Evans come to stand out?

How did they capture a feeling of authenticity for the film?

When did it feel like they were able to truly be authentic?

How do they feel about the increase in diversity and trans presence in the film industry?

What did they learn from friends and family screenings that ultimately changed the film?

What was a particularly difficult day to shoot?

